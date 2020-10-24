Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - What a difference a day makes!

From early September-like weather Friday morning to mid-November temperatures today.

The powerful cold front that brought us severe weather Friday is long gone, replaced with sharply colder air that will hang around through next week.

Overnight, we’ll have plenty of clouds with temperatures dropping to the low to mid 30s, depending on cloud cover, as our wind goes calm.

Our weekend ends with just some peeks of sun from time to time and readings that will struggle to hit 50 degrees.

On Monday, there’s a chance of a few sprinkles or flurries as afternoon highs top out in the mid 40s, about ten degrees below normal.

Dry weather will last through the rest of the week. Wednesday and Halloween we could see some low to mid 50s.

Otherwise, chilly 40s are expected for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

