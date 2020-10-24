Advertisement

Much cooler this weekend in Mid-Michigan

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After Friday’s severe weather and warm temperatures, get ready for a temperature whip-lash as you step outside this morning. And there are no big warm ups on the horizon as a long stretch of below normal temperatures is just beginning.

Temperatures Saturday morning are around 30 degrees cooler than what was seen Friday morning after that strong cold front moved through yesterday. Behind this front, cool air will continue to funnel into the region and our highs will only manage to get into the middle 40s this afternoon. The good news is that we will see at least a little bit of sunshine throughout the day. Folks living close to Lake Huron in the Thumb will have to watch for a sprinkle or two later today as there might be enough moisture off the lake to produce some lake effect. On Sunday, a little more cloud cover and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 40s. A storm system could bring a few sprinkles or snow flurries late Sunday into Monday but it won’t be anything too impressive.

Looking into the work week, cooler than normal temperatures is the name of the game as we’ll see highs 5-10 degrees below average all week long. We may see a flurry or sprinkle on Monday but most should stay dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday is looking cooler with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s. A few peeks of sun possible Wednesday with a high near 50 and this trend will continue for the rest of the week.

Should note that overnight lows are in the lower 30s every single night in the extended forecast. Last week, the National Weather Service did say that the growing season in Mid-Michigan has officially ended and this forecast certainly verifies that.

