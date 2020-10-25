AG Nessel on voter intimidation concerns: “We’re going to be very aggressive about enforcing the law”

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (10/24/2020)-Voter security concerns remain at the forefront as the election looms large.

Under ten days remain before polling places open up across the nation and fears of suppression and intimidation are being addressed. ABC12 sat down with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to determine what’s being done to protect your vote.

“These are all felonies. They’re very serious offenses.”

Nessel said Michigan State Police would be ready to respond to any effort to intimidate or dissuade anyone from exercising their constitutional right at the polls in the run-up to November 3.

“We’re absolutely prepared for that,” Nessel explained. “Am I concerned? Do I think it’s really going to happen? I sure hope not.”

In the wake of the foiled kidnapping plot against Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other crimes in the planning stages. Nessel has cautioned militia activities and potential acts of domestic terrorism now number among the largest threats the US faces.

Some fear that may come into play in an election-year marred by some of the strongest tensions in recent memory.

“If anybody thinks that they’re going to go to the polls in order to intimidate voters, they should really think twice, because they’re going to find themselves behind bars,” Nessel vowed.

The AG also has voter suppression efforts in her crosshairs, which, she says, most often involve disinformation. Nessel recently filed charges against two GOP operatives accused of orchestrating tens of thousands of August robocalls targeting would-be voters as part of a multi-state operation.

“There’s no way to hack into our system or anything like that in Michigan,” Nessel explained. “You can be guaranteed that the results will be accurate, but you have to make sure to vote the right way.”

Nessel suggested the most effective strategy to put into play in countering suppression efforts would be for voters to arm themselves with the right information.

“The thing that makes me most proud to be an American is our right to participate in our democratic system… make themselves part of the process,” the attorney general related.

There’s still time to cast your vote, but you must first make sure you’re registered. Voters can do that in person only up to Election Day. If they haven’t already, voters can go in person to get an absentee ballot as well. Ballots should be returned to a drop box, or to a local clerk’s office. Voters may also cast their ballots in person on November 3 at their designated precinct polling locations.

