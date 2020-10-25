Advertisement

AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

NFL Logo
NFL Logo(NBC Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

The Titans had 24 people, including 13 players, test positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 11. The outbreak led the NFL to postpone two Tennessee games and the rescheduling of a game against Pittsburgh from Oct. 4 to Sunday and the second against Buffalo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13.

The NFL and its players association sent officials, including infectious disease experts, to Nashville, where they reviewed video and interviewed players, coaches and other personnel.

But the NFL found the Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed. That kept the loss of draft picks or a forfeit out of the possible punishments.

That led to the fine, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans have commented on league discipline connected with the outbreak.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New US virus cases top 83,700 for 2nd day in row

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Close to 8.6 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and about 225,000 have died.

Coronavirus

Michigan sees 3,338 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The state announced 3,338 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It was more than double Friday’s number and significantly higher than our previous daily case record set last week.

National

US reports record number of cases

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT
|
The U.S. reported a record number of daily cases.

Coronavirus

US sets coronavirus infection record; deaths near 224,000

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT
The country’s most famous expert on COVID is a fan of masks, but Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn’t supported mandating them at the federal level. In light a of a new model that shows a winter surge of infection is already upon us, he told CNN’s Erin Burnett maybe it is time to require them.

National

Fauci suggests nationwide mask requirement as virus numbers climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT
|
Fauci says rising COVID cases have made him rethink his stance on mandating masks and maybe it's time to do so.

News

HVAC readiness a factor in combatting COVID-19 in Michigan public schools

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
Although the Westwood Heights district in Mt. Morris Township is all virtual now, the school system has been upgrading its infection protection technology since spring 2019 before the pandemic upended American lives.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1,800+ new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,826 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday for a total of 154,688.

Coronavirus

Some hospitals in crisis as US nears high for COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The United States is approaching a record for the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the latest ominous sign about the disease’s grip on the nation, as states from Connecticut to Idaho reel under the surge.

National

States eye new restriction as COVID cases climb

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
New COVID-19 cases hitting a three-month high as hospitalizations soar and an updated model from the University of Washington projects more than 160,000 Americans will likely die from the virus in the next three months.