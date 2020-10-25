Cloudy and cool to wrap up the weekend

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s hard to believe that we are into the last week of October and as we wrap up the month this week, our forecast looks cooler than normal with some chances for rain with a few flakes of snow possibly mixed in.

Saturday was the start of our new “normal” that we’ll see over the next several days. Clouds will increase throughout the day today and we could see a sprinkle or light rain shower, especially late this afternoon and to the north. Highs today are going to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight, a weak disturbance will be passing through the area and this could bring a few sprinkles or snow flurries overnight with lows in the 30s. On Monday, we’ll keep the chance for a few showers, some of which could mix in with a little bit of snow, especially in our northern counties. Highs on Monday are going to be in the low to middle 40s.

We will dry things out for Tuesday and Wednesday with some sunshine peeking through by Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the mid 40s on Tuesday but a brief warm up is expected for Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s, but even that is below average for this time of year. On Thursday, a storm system will be tracking into the Great Lakes region but is expected to mostly pass to the south. It could however bring a few showers along the I-69 corridor with areas to the north staying dry.

By Friday and into next weekend, our weather does improve with a lot more sunshine in the forecast. Halloween is on Saturday and right now it looks like we will see a sunny sky and highs in the lower 50s. Next weekend is also when we “fall back” so get ready for the time change next Sunday.

