Michigan sees 3,338 new coronavirus cases

MI Reports 3,338 New Coronavirus Cases
MI Reports 3,338 New Coronavirus Cases(MDHHS)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/25/20) - A grim new record for coronavirus cases was reported in Michigan over the weekend.

The state announced 3,338 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It was more than double Friday’s number and significantly higher than our previous daily case record set last week.

The state also announced an additional 35 deaths. It said it included 27 deaths from a records review.

The concern, especially as we enter flu season, was hospital occupancy. McLaren hospital system had 121 patients. As of Thursday, 18 were in the Intensive Care Unit.

Hurley Medical Center had 18 patients with three in the ICU.

Data showed Region-3, which included Saginaw, Genesee, Bay, and Midland counties, had a total of 353 adult ICU beds. In a report from the state released Friday, 303 were occupied.

