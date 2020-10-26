32-year-old dies after shooting on Saginaw’s southeast side

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A 32-year-old man died early Saturday after he was found with gunshot wounds on the city’s southeast side.

The Saginaw Police Department found Tyrone Anthony Harris Jr. in the area of Perkins and South 20th streets around 6:30 a.m. while investigating reports of a man down. Harris was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police say.

An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Saginaw police say Harris is the city’s 18th homicide victim of 2020.

Investigators did not release any suspect information Monday morning. Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1488 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

