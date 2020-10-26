Advertisement

9-year-old Nebraska boy killed in hunting accident

(Gray News)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old Seward boy was killed in a hunting accident near Branched Oak Lake on Sunday morning.

The accident happened near NW 98th Street and West Davey road about 7:40 a.m.

LSO said the young boy accidentally shot himself while pheasant hunting with his father.

Authorities said Gunnar Holte, 9, was shooting at a bird, went to reload a shotgun, and the gun fired.

The father said he turned around and saw his son had fallen.

An off-duty Lincoln Police officer was also in the area hunting and tried to help the boy.

The child was taken to the hospital where life-saving measures were not successful, LSO said.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help cover funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/qvesmv-gunnar-holte-funeral-expenses

