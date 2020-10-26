Advertisement

Chilly, Grey Monday

40s for highs.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough will give us clouds throughout the day with the chance of spotty showers and mix. Tomorrow will be another grey day before we can look forward to more sunshine on Wednesday.

Today will be cool, too, with highs only around 45 degrees. Winds will be out of the N to NW at 5-10mph. Most will be dry for the afternoon but a stray shower is possible.

Tonight we’re going to stay partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be light before picking up to around 5mph out of the W tomorrow.

Tomorrow we’ll start overcast before getting a little sun to peek through the clouds in the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will only be in the lower 40s while Wednesday we can enjoy lower 50s!

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Chilly, Grey Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chilly, Grey Monday

Forecast

Cloudy and chilly with a slight chance for rain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Cloudy and chilly with a slight chance for rain

Forecast

WJRT October 26th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
WJRT October 26th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Chilly weather to start the week. A few sprinkles are possible along with a few flurries north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Latest News

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

Cloudy and cool to wrap up the weekend

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
It’s hard to believe that we are into the last week of October and as we wrap up the month this week, our forecast looks cooler than normal with some chances for rain with a few flakes of snow possibly mixed in.

Forecast

Cloudy and cool to wrap up the weekend

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT
Cloudy and cool to wrap up the weekend in Mid-Michigan.

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Chilly November-like temperatures hang around into next week.

News

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT

Forecast

Much cooler this weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
After Friday’s severe weather and warm temperatures, get ready for a temperature whip-lash as you step outside this morning. And there are no big warm ups on the horizon as a long stretch of below normal temperatures is just beginning.