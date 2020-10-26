Cloudy and chilly with a slight chance for rain

A trough will give us clouds throughout the day with the chance of spotty showers and mix. Tomorrow will be another grey day before we can look forward to more sunshine on Wednesday.

Today will be cool, too, with highs only around 45 degrees. Winds will be out of the N to NW at 5-10mph. Most will be dry for the afternoon but a stray shower is possible.

Tonight we’re going to stay partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be light before picking up to around 5mph out of the W tomorrow.

Tomorrow we’ll start overcast before getting a little sun to peek through the clouds in the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will only be in the lower 40s while Wednesday we can enjoy lower 50s!

