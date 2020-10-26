Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Health officials reported coronavirus outbreaks at six more Mid-Michigan schools on Monday, including two high schools.

Laingsburg High School and Lapeer High School both reported outbreaks. There are two confirmed coronavirus cases involving only students in Laingsburg and six confirmed cases involving both students and staff in Lapeer.

North Branch Elementary School has five COVID-19 cases involving staff and students while Hyatt Elementary School in Linden has two cases involving only staff members. Five confirmed coronavirus cases were linked to Harrison Middle School involving both staff and students.

Highland Pines School in Caro, which is part of the Tuscola Intermediate School District, has two cases involving staff and students.

Michigan health officials are continuing to monitor several other coronavirus outbreaks at Mid-Michigan schools.

Davison Middle School -- three cases involving only students, which is no change from last week.

Deick Elementary School in Swartz Creek -- three confirmed cases involving only staff members, which is no change over the past week.

Mott Community College in Flint -- six cases involving only students, which is an increase of three over the past week.

Jefferson Middle School in Midland -- four cases involving students and staff, which is no change over the past week.

Alma College -- 33 confirmed cases involving students only, which is an increase of four from last week.

Northwood University in Midland -- 80 confirmed cases involving students and staff, which is an increase of four from last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases outbreak information on Mondays. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases linked to a single place, so schools with only one case are not listed.

Only COVID-19 infections that occurred on school grounds are counted in the weekly totals. Students and staff who were exposed away from school and did not transmit the illness on school property are not counted as school-related outbreaks.

