Detroit Wing Co. opens new restaurant in Grand Blanc Township

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit-based restaurant chain is expanding north with a new location in Grand Blanc Township.

Detroit Wing Co. announced the opening of its newest location in the new retail strip center at 6331 S. Saginaw St. across from Kohl’s. The Grand Blanc Township location is the chain’s ninth offering a line of gourmet chicken wings and 19 homemade sauces.

“Due to popular demand, we’re continuing to expand the Detroit Wing Co. brand into cities and towns that have expressed strong interest in welcoming us into their community,” said Gus Malliaras, Detroit Wing Co. founder. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to bring our fresh wings and house-made sauces and sides to the residents here in Grand Blanc.”

The first Detroit Wing Co. location opened in 2015. Most of the locations are located around Metro Detroit with one in Grand Rapids.

The restaurant offers bone-in wings, boneless wings and chicken tenders with the 19 homemade sauces prepared at each location. The most popular sauces are Classic Buffalo, Creole Parmesan, Honey Chipotle, Whiskey BBQ and Sweet Heat.

The menu also includes macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread muffins, cheesecake and poutine featuring gravy that is cooked for more than 24 hours.

The Grand Blanc Township location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

