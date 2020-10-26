Advertisement

Detroit Wing Co. opens new restaurant in Grand Blanc Township

Detroit Wing Co.
Detroit Wing Co.(source: Detroit Wing Co.)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit-based restaurant chain is expanding north with a new location in Grand Blanc Township.

Detroit Wing Co. announced the opening of its newest location in the new retail strip center at 6331 S. Saginaw St. across from Kohl’s. The Grand Blanc Township location is the chain’s ninth offering a line of gourmet chicken wings and 19 homemade sauces.

“Due to popular demand, we’re continuing to expand the Detroit Wing Co. brand into cities and towns that have expressed strong interest in welcoming us into their community,” said Gus Malliaras, Detroit Wing Co. founder. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to bring our fresh wings and house-made sauces and sides to the residents here in Grand Blanc.”

The first Detroit Wing Co. location opened in 2015. Most of the locations are located around Metro Detroit with one in Grand Rapids.

The restaurant offers bone-in wings, boneless wings and chicken tenders with the 19 homemade sauces prepared at each location. The most popular sauces are Classic Buffalo, Creole Parmesan, Honey Chipotle, Whiskey BBQ and Sweet Heat.

The menu also includes macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread muffins, cheesecake and poutine featuring gravy that is cooked for more than 24 hours.

The Grand Blanc Township location will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sheriff’s office: Lapeer County man killed in crash hours after Halloween party

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Skyler Reeves was pinned in the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime

Mount Pleasant man, woman charged with deadly overdose in Alma

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A man and woman from Mount Pleasant are facing charges after an Alma man died of a drug overdose earlier this year.

Local

Do Not Eat: Hunters advised to avoid deer meat near Oscoda Township marsh

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The marsh near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base is contaminated with PFAS, which deer may have ingested by drinking the water or feeding on wildlife.

Crime

32-year-old dies after shooting on Saginaw’s southeast side

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Saginaw Police Department found Tyrone Anthony Harris Jr. in the area of Perkins and South 20th streets around 6:30 a.m.

Latest News

Crime

Police: Flint man shot accidentally while friend played with rifle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She pulled the trigger but apparently didn’t realize the safety was off, police say.

Local

MSP: Stranded driver hit and killed by semi in Genesee County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
State police in Genesee County said a driver who had run out of gas was hit by a semi and killed.

News

After nearly a century underwater, historic Wixom Lake steam shovel reaches new home

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Hidden beneath the water’s surface since the roaring 20′s, a piece of local history managed to roll out of Wixom Lake and may work yet again.

News

After nearly a century underwater, historic Wixom Lake steam shovel reaches new home

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

AG Nessel on voter intimidation concerns: “We’re going to be very aggressive about enforcing the law”

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Charlie Tinker
Voter security concerns remain at the forefront as the election looms large.

Coronavirus

AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.