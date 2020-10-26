Advertisement

FISH food pantry in Grand Blanc Township facing unprecedented need for donations

FISH food pantry in Grand Blanc is in need of boxes of cereal and ready-made non-perishable meals as the pantry continues to see an uptick in families needing assistance heading into the holiday season.
FISH food pantry in Grand Blanc is in need of boxes of cereal and ready-made non-perishable meals as the pantry continues to see an uptick in families needing assistance heading into the holiday season.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - There is no doubt 2020 has been a trying time for families. Just ask Barb Smith who is chairwoman of the FISH food pantry in Grand Blanc Township.

“This one girl said I wouldn’t have eaten the last 4 months if it hadn’t been for you," Smith said. “That’s why we’re here, is to help those less fortunate.”

Smith said in her 43 years volunteering for FISH, this year because of the pandemic – there’s been a surge in families needing help putting food on the table.

”With the help of getting some things from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, were able to provide at least 1 meal a day per week," she said.

And they need anybody and everybody’s help to continue being able to do that. The top two items they are in need of the most are cereal and ready made meals like Spaghettios, canned soup and other non-perishables.

“We have seniors, we have single people or young couples that are barely making it.”

Yes, in Grand Blanc City and Township – poverty is there. It’s real. People still struggle in more well off communities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Grand Blanc City and Township combined have a poverty rate of 22.7%.. Just up the road in Flint, the Vehicle City has a 40 percent poverty rate.

Rates that people like Smith want to see come down – but as the saying goes, it takes a village.

“We are there to increase awareness that we are not an exempt community, and we really need to step up and help our people,” she said.

Donations can be dropped off to St. Christopher Episcopal Church in Grand Blanc Township two days a week: Wednesdays from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00-12:00 p.m.

FISH is also looking for volunteers to help with this year’s Feed The Bus event happening November 21.

For more information, call 810-866-4409

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Work begins on debris in Sanford following weather delay

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
It’s the biggest cleanup project to place since historic floods caused millions of dollars in damage following the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams back in May.

Crime

Kevin Bacon’s parents dispute defense’s claim their son asked for death

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Police found the 25-year-old dead inside Mark David Latunski’s home. The defense is claiming Kevin Bacon wanted to die and Latunski was helping him commit suicide.

News

Michigan care facilities concerned but happy to welcome visitors again

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
Although families have been allowed to safely visit outdoors since September, Governor Whitmer went a step farther Wednesday by allowing indoor visitation at residential care facilities for the first time in about seven months.

Politics

Vernon Township voters get ballots with wrong school board race

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Every clerk knows issues will arise, but one problem in Shiawassee County could eventually lead to a recount.

Latest News

Coronavirus

McLaren Flint doctor says wearing masks, taking precautions will curb COVID-19 increase

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
McLaren Flint's Medical Director of Infection Prevention said the uptick in cases over the last few weeks indicates a third surge of COVID-19.

Community

Poll workers prepare for more tasks, busier Election Day

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Many offices are still looking for people to step up; but in Genesee County, one clerk's office has been luckier than others.

Community

Shiawassee County’s only homeless shelter celebrates 1 year serving their community

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
One year and dozens of families served. Homeless Angels opened their doors in Owosso last October, taking in homeless men, women and children from their own community.

Community

Flood debris cleanup underway in Sanford

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The Four Lakes Task Force is starting to remove the debris pile at the Sanford Dam.

Community

‘Buddy Boy’ providing hope for cancer patients 2 years after his death

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
It's been two years since Braden ‘Buddy’ Miller, a beloved New Lothrop 9-year-old, passed away after a hard-fought battle with DIPG.

Crime

Burton police angry that fellow officer’s killer may be set free

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The Supreme Court ruled in 2012 any juvenile sentenced to life in prison without parole now has the right for their sentence to be re-looked at.