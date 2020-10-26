Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We end our weekend just the way we started, with extra chilly weather for this time of year.

Temperatures won’t budge much out of the low to mid 40s the next couple of days,

as our wind mainly comes from a northerly direction.

After a cloudy night with lows in the upper 30s, look for a few spotty sprinkles or showers south,

mixing in with a few flurries north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

A brief climb in temperatures is expected Wednesday, due to a bit more sunshine. Look for afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Some rain is possible Thursday, especially south of the Saginaw Valley. We’ll turn colder once again with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Even with more sunshine Friday, we’ll be lucky to get close to 50 degrees.

Sunny and warmer weather will carry us through Halloween and Daylight Saving Time. Highs surge into the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

Cloudy and cool to wrap up the weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
It’s hard to believe that we are into the last week of October and as we wrap up the month this week, our forecast looks cooler than normal with some chances for rain with a few flakes of snow possibly mixed in.

Forecast

Cloudy and cool to wrap up the weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
Cloudy and cool to wrap up the weekend in Mid-Michigan.

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Chilly November-like temperatures hang around into next week.

Latest News

News

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT

Forecast

Much cooler this weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
After Friday’s severe weather and warm temperatures, get ready for a temperature whip-lash as you step outside this morning. And there are no big warm ups on the horizon as a long stretch of below normal temperatures is just beginning.

Forecast

Temperatures much cooler this weekend in Mid-Michigan

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:27 AM EDT
Temperatures much cooler this weekend in Mid-Michigan.

Forecast

Temperatures Plummet Into Saturday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Cold temperatures into the weekend.

Weather

Temperatures Plummet Into Saturday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
Temperatures Plummet Into Saturday

Forecast

Severe Storms Race East Friday Evening

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Severe Weather Races East.