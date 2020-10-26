Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We end our weekend just the way we started, with extra chilly weather for this time of year.

Temperatures won’t budge much out of the low to mid 40s the next couple of days,

as our wind mainly comes from a northerly direction.

After a cloudy night with lows in the upper 30s, look for a few spotty sprinkles or showers south,

mixing in with a few flurries north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

A brief climb in temperatures is expected Wednesday, due to a bit more sunshine. Look for afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Some rain is possible Thursday, especially south of the Saginaw Valley. We’ll turn colder once again with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Even with more sunshine Friday, we’ll be lucky to get close to 50 degrees.

Sunny and warmer weather will carry us through Halloween and Daylight Saving Time. Highs surge into the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday.

