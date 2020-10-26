Michigan getting 3 million rapid COVID-19 tests from federal government

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 3 million more COVID-19 tests to Michigan for statewide use.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration will decide how to distribute the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen tests, which can provide results in about 15 minutes. The test kits are in addition to 210,000 rapid coronavirus tests shipped to nursing homes and long-term care facilities from the Trump administration.

More than 873,000 of the 3 million test kits have been shipped to Michigan as of Monday. Of those, 45,000 have been forwarded to long-term care facilities, 12,000 went to the Michigan Department of Corrections, 80,000 went to state psychiatric hospitals and the Michigan National Guard is using some for training.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of Michigan schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir.

The Trump administration purchased 150 million Abbot BinaxNOW test kits on Aug. 27, a day after the Food and Drug Administration approved their use. Those are being distributed to all 50 states and Washington, D.C., so governors don’t have to set up individual purchase contracts with the manufacturer.

