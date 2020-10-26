Michigan passes COVID-19 milestone after record-setting weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan passed another COVID-19 milestone on Monday after setting records for the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a daily record of 3,338 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday followed by a Sunday and Monday record of 3,881 cases. The two-day total averages to 1,940 cases per day, which is the fifth-highest daily increase on record and 14th straight day with more than 1,200 cases.

The 3,881 new cases reported Monday increase the statewide total to 161,907. The increase from 150,000 to 160,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan took just five days, which is the fastest increase of 10,000 in the state.

The seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached a record of 2,014 on Monday. Genesee and Saginaw counties both reported new coronavirus records over the weekend.

State health officials also reported 29 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total to 7,211.

The number of confirmed coronavirus patients listed as recovered in Michigan reached nearly 115,000 on Saturday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers 114,939 patients recovered because they have survived 30 days past the onset of coronavirus symptoms.

That is an increase of more than 5,000 recoveries statewide over the past week. Currently, Michigan has nearly 39,800 active cases of coronavirus, which is an increase of nearly 8,600 over last week.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached the third-highest total on record Friday with more than 53,000 before dropping off as normal over the weekend. There were about 34,100 tests completed Saturday and about 38,700 completed Sunday.

The percentage of positive coronavirus tests reached a new five-month high of 6.39% on Monday. The figure has remained above 5% for nine out of the past 10 days.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases increased Monday to 1,479, which is 230 higher than Friday. Of those, 1,234 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is nearly 200 higher than Friday’s total.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased Monday. Michigan hospitals are treating 325 coronavirus patients in intensive care of them and 140 are on ventilators. Since Friday, there are 21 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 19 more on ventilators.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 5,348 cases and 305 deaths, which is an increase of 289 cases and three deaths.

Saginaw, 3,568 cases, 148 deaths and 1,913 patients recovered, which is an increase of 172 cases, one death and five recoveries.

Arenac, 83 cases, three deaths and 52 recoveries, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 1,279 cases, 62 deaths and 967 patients recovered, which is an increase of 83 cases, two deaths and 10 recoveries.

Clare, 229 cases, 10 deaths and 88 recoveries, which is an increase of seven cases and one death.

Gladwin, 160 cases, two deaths and 77 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Gratiot, 429 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases.

Huron, 227 cases, five deaths and 182 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Iosco, 236 cases, 15 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of nine cases and one death.

Isabella, 878 cases, 15 deaths and 585 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Lapeer, 746 cases, 37 deaths and 452 recoveries, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Midland, 847 cases, 14 deaths and 644 recoveries, which is an increase of 70 cases and 121 recoveries.

Ogemaw, 92 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Oscoda, 39 cases, one death and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 132 cases, five deaths and 67 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Sanilac, 187 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases.

Shiawassee, 672 cases, 33 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of 44 cases.

Tuscola, 566 cases, 35 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases.

