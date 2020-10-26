Mount Pleasant man, woman charged with deadly overdose in Alma
They are accused of supplying fentanyl to a man who died of an overdose last March
ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - A man and woman from Mount Pleasant are facing charges after an Alma man died of a drug overdose earlier this year.
The 29-year-old man died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in Gratiot County’s Arcada Township last March, according to the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team. Investigators began looking into how the man obtained the fentanyl.
Police arrested 44-year-old Aaron Smith and 43-year-old Angela Giacalone of Mount Pleasant last week on charges that they supplied the Alma man with the fentanyl that allegedly led to his death.
They are charged with:
- Delivery of a controlled substance causing death.
- Delivery of fentanyl.
- Conspiracy.
Both suspects were arraigned and remain in custody on a $250,000 cash bond at the Isabella County Jail on unrelated charges while awaiting further court proceedings in Gratiot County.
Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.