Mount Pleasant man, woman charged with deadly overdose in Alma

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - A man and woman from Mount Pleasant are facing charges after an Alma man died of a drug overdose earlier this year.

The 29-year-old man died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in Gratiot County’s Arcada Township last March, according to the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team. Investigators began looking into how the man obtained the fentanyl.

Police arrested 44-year-old Aaron Smith and 43-year-old Angela Giacalone of Mount Pleasant last week on charges that they supplied the Alma man with the fentanyl that allegedly led to his death.

They are charged with:

Delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

Delivery of fentanyl.

Conspiracy.

Both suspects were arraigned and remain in custody on a $250,000 cash bond at the Isabella County Jail on unrelated charges while awaiting further court proceedings in Gratiot County.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.