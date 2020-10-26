Advertisement

MSP: Stranded driver hit and killed by semi in Genesee County

Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State police in Genesee County said a driver who had run out of gas was hit by a semi and killed.

They said it happened early Tuesday morning on eastbound I-69 near M-13 in Clayton Township.

Troopers said a driver and passenger were on the side of the road, trying to put gas in the car when the semi hit their vehicle and jackknifed.

They said the driver of the car was killed and the passenger was injured. State police said the semi driver was not hurt.

