Owosso issues Public Health Advisory over elevated lead levels in water

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Owosso has issued a Public Health Advisory after the discovery of elevated lead levels during routine water testing.

Samples were recently collected from 33 homes. Of those, five were over the “action level” for lead, which is 15 per billion.

In a letter to residents, Mayor Christopher Eveleth said Owosso water does not have lead in its water supply when it leaves the treatment facility. He pointed out water testing there show no evidence of lead contamination and the city has no lead-based water transmission mains.

Public Advisory: The City of Owosso conducts periodic testing of tap water in homes for lead and copper. We recently... Posted by City of Owosso Government on Monday, October 26, 2020

Instead, Eveleth said the advisory is indicative of lead levels at specific homes in the service line, which runs from the street into the home, or in the interior plumbing materials. Homes built before 1988 may have lead-based service lines or plumbing materials.

Eveleth said the results don’t show any significant changes to Owosso’s water quality. The federal action level for lead-tainted water dropped from 50 parts to billion down to 15 parts per billion after the Flint water crisis in 2014 and 2015.

Over the next few years, Owosso will be replacing lead and galvanized service lines at no cost to homeowners. The city will also increase testing within the water distribution system.

