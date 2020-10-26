Advertisement

Owosso issues Public Health Advisory over elevated lead levels in water

Owosso is issuing a Public Health Advisory for lead in its water.
Owosso is issuing a Public Health Advisory for lead in its water.(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Owosso has issued a Public Health Advisory after the discovery of elevated lead levels during routine water testing.

Samples were recently collected from 33 homes. Of those, five were over the “action level” for lead, which is 15 per billion.

In a letter to residents, Mayor Christopher Eveleth said Owosso water does not have lead in its water supply when it leaves the treatment facility. He pointed out water testing there show no evidence of lead contamination and the city has no lead-based water transmission mains.

Public Advisory: The City of Owosso conducts periodic testing of tap water in homes for lead and copper. We recently...

Posted by City of Owosso Government on Monday, October 26, 2020

Instead, Eveleth said the advisory is indicative of lead levels at specific homes in the service line, which runs from the street into the home, or in the interior plumbing materials. Homes built before 1988 may have lead-based service lines or plumbing materials.

Eveleth said the results don’t show any significant changes to Owosso’s water quality. The federal action level for lead-tainted water dropped from 50 parts to billion down to 15 parts per billion after the Flint water crisis in 2014 and 2015.

Over the next few years, Owosso will be replacing lead and galvanized service lines at no cost to homeowners. The city will also increase testing within the water distribution system.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FISH food pantry in Grand Blanc Township facing unprecedented need for donations

Updated: moments ago
The food pantry is in dire need of cereal and non-perishable ready-made meals, as more families are needing assistance heading into the holiday season.

Coronavirus

Michigan getting 3 million rapid COVID-19 tests from federal government

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration will decide how to distribute the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen tests, which can provide results in about 15 minutes.

News

Pedestrian airlifted in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Several passersby called 911 around 10:45 p.m. Sunday after finding the victim from Pine River Township lying on Main Street near Crawford Street in St. Louis.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Laingsburg High School and Lapeer High School both reported outbreaks.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saginaw hospitals see rise in number of COVID-19 patients

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Health leaders across the state are keeping a close eye on how many COVID-19 patients are in the hospital as state data continues show an increase. It’s a trend that has also been reported across Mid-Michigan and in Saginaw.

Coronavirus

Michigan passes COVID-19 milestone after record-setting weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a Sunday and Monday record of 3,881 cases.

Crime

Prosecutors ask for more time to indict accused Whitmer kidnapping plotters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors say they’re sorting through evidence, including explosive-device components.

Coronavirus

Genesee and Saginaw counties set COVID-19 records over the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Genesee and Saginaw counties both set records for the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend.

Crime

Reward offered 29 years after Saginaw County man found dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Investigators ruled the death of 29-year-old Joseph Vogelaar Sr. a homicide.

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence planning rally in Flint this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Pence is planning to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again rally at Bishop International Airport around 7 p.m. hours after a similar rally in Wisconsin.