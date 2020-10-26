Pedestrian airlifted in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

ST. LOUIS, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gratiot County man was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center after being hit by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

Several passersby called 911 around 10:45 p.m. Sunday after finding the victim from Pine River Township lying on Main Street near Crawford Street in St. Louis. Police say the victim was hit by a vehicle, but none of the witnesses saw the impact.

An ambulance rushed the 37-year-old to MidMichigan Medical Center - Gratiot and later airlifted to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition Monday.

Witnesses reported seeing a suspicious full-size extended cab pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer in the area just before the crash was reported. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the St. Louis Police Department at 989-681-5285.

