Pedestrian airlifted in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

Nobody saw a 37-year-old man get hit Sunday night
The St. Louis Police Department in Gratiot County.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gratiot County man was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center after being hit by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

Several passersby called 911 around 10:45 p.m. Sunday after finding the victim from Pine River Township lying on Main Street near Crawford Street in St. Louis. Police say the victim was hit by a vehicle, but none of the witnesses saw the impact.

An ambulance rushed the 37-year-old to MidMichigan Medical Center - Gratiot and later airlifted to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition Monday.

Witnesses reported seeing a suspicious full-size extended cab pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer in the area just before the crash was reported. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the St. Louis Police Department at 989-681-5285.

