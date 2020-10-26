Police: Flint man shot accidentally while friend played with rifle

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 19-year-old from Flint received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when police say a friend was playing with a rifle.

The 19-year-old man was visiting an 18-year-old woman in the 600 block of Garland Avenue in Ortonville when she started playing with a rifle around 4:45 p.m., according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The male victim told investigators that his best friend got rifle out of the closet and said she was going to shoot him. She pulled the trigger but apparently didn’t realize the safety was off, police say.

The bullet hit the man’s upper arm. The Brandon Township Fire Department transported the 19-year-old to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No charges were announced against the 18-year-old woman Monday morning.

