Prosecutors ask for more time to indict accused Whitmer kidnapping plotters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to give them an extra 40 days until mid-December to seek a grand jury indictment in an alleged scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

Prosecutors say they’re sorting through evidence, including explosive-device components. The components and firearms could lead to additional charges.

Authorities allege members of two anti-government paramilitary groups plotted the kidnapping of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. Six men are charged in federal court.

A judge previously said there is enough evidence for prosecutors to seek an indictment by the first week of November. Prosecutors say defense attorneys have raised no objections to an extension.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.