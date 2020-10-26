Advertisement

Psoriasis: Brush and Floss Your Way to Better Skin?

Healthsource WJRT
Healthsource WJRT(WJRT)
By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

About seven and a half million Americans have psoriasis and about 40 percent of those patients also have joint inflammation that produces painful arthritis symptoms. Now, new research suggests one surprising potential cause for the condition and some preventive measures patients can take.

For years Douglas Levin struggled with psoriatic arthritis.

Eventually, Levin adopted a healthier lifestyle to help counter the inflammation caused by his disease.

“Anytime you can control it by moderating your intake of food or other things you’re that much better off,” shared Levin.

Researchers know that a problem with the immune system can trigger psoriasis. Now, Ohio State medical dermatologist Benjamin Kaffenberger is studying a potential link between poor oral health, bacterial infections in the mouth, and psoriasis.

“When your body is attempting to fight this bacteria, probably it develops a little bit of a cross-reaction with the skin at the same time,” explained Dr. Kaffenberger.

Researchers surveyed 100 patients with psoriasis, and 165 without psoriasis about their lifestyle and diet. The results showed that poor dental and oral health, especially gum pain was associated with psoriasis.

“Unfortunately, a lot of patients don’t have good access to dental care, or maybe just are too busy at a certain time frame. So, they may not be getting that message when they have this disease in the first place,” illustrated Dr. Kaffenberger.

Patients who had higher fruit consumption reported less significant psoriasis. Researchers say that indicates fresh foods may be a protective factor. For Levin, lifestyle changes means psoriasis no longer controls his life or his time outdoors with his good boy.

The Ohio State University study also reinforced earlier studies that found family history of psoriasis, smoking and obesity could be predictors of the condition.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McLaren Lapeer Region nurses agree to 3-year contract with new benefits

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Schedule changes include weekend-only shifts for operating room nurses, enhanced fatigue time and a better process for approving paid time off.

Health

Nurse is working to improve patient care

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
When a nurse saw she was spending hours away from patients looking for the right tools, she decided to take matters into her own hands. See the invention she created that could improve patient care around the country.

Coronavirus

Residential care facilities, residents excited for eased restrictions on indoor visitation

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an order early Wednesday, allowing for indoor visitation at residential care facilities state wide.

Health

Can food lower blood pressure

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
About 108 million Americans struggle with high blood pressure. It’s a problem that can raise your risk for heart attack, stroke, and other serious medical conditions. The good news is you can lower your blood pressure with some simple diet changes. Find out what foods to choose.

Latest News

Health

Fixing, fusing, or replacing an ankle

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
For people with ankle arthritis, every step can be a struggle. When medication and bracing don’t bring relief, patients may look for surgical options. Who should consider fusion and which patients are good candidates for total ankle replacement?

Health

Letters against depression

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:18 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
The uncertainty of the pandemic, job loss, isolation, being overworked … all of these are contributing to the increase of people feeling depressed, lonely, and mentally unstable. But for thousands of people around the world, a simple act of kindness is helping them pull through.

Health

Augmented reality aids in spinal surgery

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Now there’s a new FDA-approved augmented reality device that’s helping surgeons have a more accurate and faster surgery—translating to a better recovery for patients.

Health

Whitmer asks for extension of health insurance sign-ups due to coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
Whitmer also is calling for an open enrollment extension through the end of January.

State

Whitmer announces $2.5 million partnership for breast cancer screening

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Michigan is joining a three-year, $2.5 million partnership to expand breast cancer screening around the state.

Health

Fighting the fear of breast cancer recurrence

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Three point-eight million women in the U.S. are breast cancer survivors. They’ve either heard the words, “You are cured”, or they are still being monitored and treated for the disease. But for many women, there’s overwhelming fear the disease will come back. Now, researchers are working to determine the best way to help survivors face those fears.