Advertisement

Reward offered 29 years after Saginaw County man found dead

Police found the body of Joseph Vogelaar Sr. in his home on Oct. 26, 1991, after it had been set on fire.
Police found the body of Joseph Vogelaar Sr. in his home on Oct. 26, 1991, after it had been set on fire.(source: Crime Stoppers)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available 29 years after a Saginaw County man was found dead in his home, which had been set on fire.

Investigators ruled the death of 29-year-old Joseph Vogelaar Sr. a homicide. His body was found inside his home in the 11000 block of South Turner Road in St. Charles Township on Oct. 26, 1991.

Police believe someone set the house on fire to hide evidence of the murder.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading whoever killed Vogelaar. Call 1-800-422-JAIL to leave anonymous tips for investigators.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Prosecutors ask for more time to indict accused Whitmer kidnapping plotters

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors say they’re sorting through evidence, including explosive-device components.

Coronavirus

Genesee and Saginaw counties set COVID-19 records over the weekend

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Genesee and Saginaw counties both set records for the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend.

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence planning rally in Flint this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Pence is planning to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again rally at Bishop International Airport around 7 p.m. hours after a similar rally in Wisconsin.

News

Sheriff’s office: Lapeer County man killed in crash hours after Halloween party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Skyler Reeves was pinned in the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest News

Crime

Mount Pleasant man, woman charged with deadly overdose in Alma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A man and woman from Mount Pleasant are facing charges after an Alma man died of a drug overdose earlier this year.

Local

Do Not Eat: Hunters advised to avoid deer meat near Oscoda Township marsh

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The marsh near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base is contaminated with PFAS, which deer may have ingested by drinking the water or feeding on wildlife.

Crime

32-year-old dies after shooting on Saginaw’s southeast side

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Saginaw Police Department found Tyrone Anthony Harris Jr. in the area of Perkins and South 20th streets around 6:30 a.m.

News

Detroit Wing Co. opens new restaurant in Grand Blanc Township

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Detroit Wing Co. announced the opening of its newest location in the new retail strip center at 6331 S. Saginaw St. across from Kohl’s.

Crime

Police: Flint man shot accidentally while friend played with rifle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She pulled the trigger but apparently didn’t realize the safety was off, police say.

Local

MSP: Stranded driver hit and killed by semi in Genesee County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
State police in Genesee County said a driver who had run out of gas was hit by a semi and killed.