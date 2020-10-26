Reward offered 29 years after Saginaw County man found dead

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A reward is available 29 years after a Saginaw County man was found dead in his home, which had been set on fire.

Investigators ruled the death of 29-year-old Joseph Vogelaar Sr. a homicide. His body was found inside his home in the 11000 block of South Turner Road in St. Charles Township on Oct. 26, 1991.

Police believe someone set the house on fire to hide evidence of the murder.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading whoever killed Vogelaar. Call 1-800-422-JAIL to leave anonymous tips for investigators.

