Saginaw now has double the homicides this year compared to 2019

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -Two months to go in 2020, and Saginaw has already doubled its homicide total from last year.

A 32-year-old man became the latest victim of a deadly shooting.

Police are not even sure if the pandemic is playing a role in the uptick in violent crime.

These are many of the 18 homicide victims in the city of Saginaw this year, ages range from 18 to 72. The latest shooting death is that of 32 year old Tyrone Harris, Junior, who was found shot here at the corner of Perkins and 20th on the city’s east side around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The victim was in a vehicle, but that’s as much as will go into detail about that,” says Saginaw Police Detective Sergeant Oscar Lopez.

The increase in the homicides, most of them by firearms, comes after the city has been making progress in recent years on tackling violent crime. There were just nine last year.

“We can’t pinpoint it to anything, it is alarming that our numbers are at 18 from nine last year, one homicide is too many in my book,” says Lopez

He says in past years, a number of the deaths were related, some retaliation shootings. Not this year.

“Its not a gang war or anything like that, these are isolated incidents,” he says.

“Its concerning to law enforcement, its concerning to the community as well,” says Michigan State Police Sergeant Joe Rowley.

He says city and state police have been successful in recent months by finding illegal guns during traffic stops.

“If that illegal gun comes off the street, that is potentially one less shooing that we might have to deal with down the road,” he says.

But the seizures of weapons hasn’t slowed down the deadly shootings. Lopez says there have been arrests in 13 of the cases.

“We have five currently cases that open, including Saturdays,” he says.

If you have any information on Saturday’s or the other unsolved homicides in Saginaw, you are asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

