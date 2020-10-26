Advertisement

Saginaw now has double the homicides this year compared to 2019

Detectives say the increase is not tied to gang violence
The Saginaw Police Department
The Saginaw Police Department(source: WJRT)
By Terry Camp
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -Two months to go in 2020, and Saginaw has already doubled its homicide total from last year.

A 32-year-old man became the latest victim of a deadly shooting.

Police are not even sure if the pandemic is playing a role in the uptick in violent crime.

These are many of the 18 homicide victims in the city of Saginaw this year, ages range from 18 to 72. The latest shooting death is that of 32 year old Tyrone Harris, Junior, who was found shot here at the corner of Perkins and 20th on the city’s east side around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The victim was in a vehicle, but that’s as much as will go into detail about that,” says Saginaw Police Detective Sergeant Oscar Lopez.

The increase in the homicides, most of them by firearms, comes after the city has been making progress in recent years on tackling violent crime. There were just nine last year.

“We can’t pinpoint it to anything, it is alarming that our numbers are at 18 from nine last year, one homicide is too many in my book,” says Lopez

He says in past years, a number of the deaths were related, some retaliation shootings. Not this year.

“Its not a gang war or anything like that, these are isolated incidents,” he says.

“Its concerning to law enforcement, its concerning to the community as well,” says Michigan State Police Sergeant Joe Rowley.

He says city and state police have been successful in recent months by finding illegal guns during traffic stops.

“If that illegal gun comes off the street, that is potentially one less shooing that we might have to deal with down the road,” he says.

But the seizures of weapons hasn’t slowed down the deadly shootings. Lopez says there have been arrests in 13 of the cases.

“We have five currently cases that open, including Saturdays,” he says.

If you have any information on Saturday’s or the other unsolved homicides in Saginaw, you are asked to call police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Detroit girl shot by father as he tries to stop dog attack

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The girl was rushed to surgery because of bites on her head and face.

News

Popular Sanford pizza shop reopens following historic flooding

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Local

Saginaw police concerned over uptick in violent crime

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Community

FISH food pantry in Grand Blanc Township facing unprecedented need for donations

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
FISH food pantry in Grand Blanc is in need of boxes of cereal and ready-made non-perishable meals as the pantry continues to see an uptick in families needing assistance heading into the holiday season.

Latest News

News

FISH food pantry in Grand Blanc Township facing unprecedented need for donations

Updated: 1 hours ago
The food pantry is in dire need of cereal and non-perishable ready-made meals, as more families are needing assistance heading into the holiday season.

Coronavirus

Michigan getting 3 million rapid COVID-19 tests from federal government

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration will decide how to distribute the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen tests, which can provide results in about 15 minutes.

News

Pedestrian airlifted in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Several passersby called 911 around 10:45 p.m. Sunday after finding the victim from Pine River Township lying on Main Street near Crawford Street in St. Louis.

News

Owosso issues Public Health Advisory over elevated lead levels in water

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Samples were recently collected from 33 homes. Of those, five were over the “action level” for lead, which is 15 per billion.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreaks reported at 6 Mid-Michigan schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Laingsburg High School and Lapeer High School both reported outbreaks.

Coronavirus

Saginaw hospitals see rise in number of COVID-19 patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
Health leaders across the state are keeping a close eye on how many COVID-19 patients are in the hospital as state data continues show an increase. It’s a trend that has also been reported across Mid-Michigan and in Saginaw.