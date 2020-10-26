Sheriff’s office: Lapeer County man killed in crash hours after Halloween party

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer County man was found dead Sunday morning hours after he left a private Halloween party in the area.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office says a passing motorist found 23-year-old Skyler Reeves' pickup truck overturned in a swampy area on Silverwood Road near Ducker Road in the North Branch area around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Reeves was pinned in the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Reeves left a Halloween party near the scene around midnight and was driving south on Silverwood Road when he failed to navigate a curve. His 2003 Chevrolet Silverado hit a road sign, drove off the roadway, went airborne and slammed into several trees before coming to rest on its passenger side.

Police say Reeves was not wearing a seat belt, which likely contributed to his death. Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine whether any other factors may have led to the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office at 810-656-1015.

