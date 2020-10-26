Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: Lapeer County man killed in crash hours after Halloween party

A passing motorist found Skyler Reeves' pickup truck overturned near the party about 8 hours after he left
Police say Skyler Reeves died when his pickup truck overturned in a swampy area off Silverwood Road in Lapeer County.
Police say Skyler Reeves died when his pickup truck overturned in a swampy area off Silverwood Road in Lapeer County.(source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer County man was found dead Sunday morning hours after he left a private Halloween party in the area.

The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office says a passing motorist found 23-year-old Skyler Reeves' pickup truck overturned in a swampy area on Silverwood Road near Ducker Road in the North Branch area around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Reeves was pinned in the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Reeves left a Halloween party near the scene around midnight and was driving south on Silverwood Road when he failed to navigate a curve. His 2003 Chevrolet Silverado hit a road sign, drove off the roadway, went airborne and slammed into several trees before coming to rest on its passenger side.

Police say Reeves was not wearing a seat belt, which likely contributed to his death. Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine whether any other factors may have led to the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office at 810-656-1015.

