Vice President Mike Pence planning rally in Flint this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Vice President Mike Pence is planning a rally in Flint on Wednesday evening.

Pence is planning to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again rally at Bishop International Airport around 7 p.m. hours after a similar rally in Wisconsin.

He also is planning two more rallies in Iowa and Nevada on Thursday.

Pence plans to highlight the policies he and President Donald Trump have promoted over the past four years in contrast to proposals from their Democrat opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

General admission for the Flint rally at Bishop International Airport begins at 5 p.m. and doors will close at 6:30 p.m. Pence is expected to arrive around 7 p.m.

Polls show Biden is maintaining a steady nine-point lead over Trump in Michigan ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3. Both campaigns have been active in Michigan this fall with Pence last visiting the Grand Rapids area on Oct. 14 and the Waterford area last Thursday.

Trump last stopped in Michigan for a rally in the Muskegon area on Oct. 17. Trump’s son and daughter-in-law also took part in rallies around Michigan last week.

Pence is maintaining a busy campaign schedule this week after a top member of his staff was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the weekend.

