Work begins on debris in Sanford following weather delay

Debris at the base of the Sanford dam left behind following historic flooding in May.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) -(10/26/20)< It’s the biggest cleanup project to place since historic floods caused millions of dollars in damage following the collapse of the Edenville and Sanford dams back in May.

“Our expectation here is that we will be approximately 10 days of actual excavation work and we are trying to recover things that belong to people. We have a place on our website where people can enter information about things that they lost,” said Four Lakes Task’s Bill Gebo.

“Yeah, it’s amazing what they’ve already done. They already pulled a lot of wood, a lot of debris and we are sorting it to give back to residents who have put a claim in for it,” said President of the Village of Sanford, Dolores Porte.

Dolores Porte--President of the Village of Sanford says there are all kinds of items being discovered in the debris filled water.

“Somebody put in a claim for a bear and I mentioned that and somebody said oh here’s a bear. It’s a little tiny bear that' s planter. We don’t think its the one they were looking for, it was hilarious,, because I said somebody is looking for a bear,” Porte said.

The cleanup project is primarily being funded by the NSRC, a federal agency part of the Department of Agriculture. But the progress to get this point wouldn’t have been possible without the effort of countless volunteers.

“It was a major collaboration of volunteers. From the Village of Sanford and that cleanup to going door to door to do damage assessments and just the Four Lakes Task Force and the effort they put forth,” said Eric Forshee, volunteer, Fisher Contracting.

With this project now underway Porte says there is now a light at the end of the tunnel for the Village of Sanford.

“This kind of project really cinches things this week. It’s been amazing,”

Latest News

Community

FISH food pantry in Grand Blanc Township facing unprecedented need for donations

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Mark Bullion
FISH food pantry in Grand Blanc is in need of boxes of cereal and ready-made non-perishable meals as the pantry continues to see an uptick in families needing assistance heading into the holiday season.

Crime

Kevin Bacon’s parents dispute defense’s claim their son asked for death

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Police found the 25-year-old dead inside Mark David Latunski’s home. The defense is claiming Kevin Bacon wanted to die and Latunski was helping him commit suicide.

News

Michigan care facilities concerned but happy to welcome visitors again

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Elisse Ramey
Although families have been allowed to safely visit outdoors since September, Governor Whitmer went a step farther Wednesday by allowing indoor visitation at residential care facilities for the first time in about seven months.

Politics

Vernon Township voters get ballots with wrong school board race

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Every clerk knows issues will arise, but one problem in Shiawassee County could eventually lead to a recount.

Latest News

Coronavirus

McLaren Flint doctor says wearing masks, taking precautions will curb COVID-19 increase

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
McLaren Flint's Medical Director of Infection Prevention said the uptick in cases over the last few weeks indicates a third surge of COVID-19.

Community

Poll workers prepare for more tasks, busier Election Day

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Many offices are still looking for people to step up; but in Genesee County, one clerk's office has been luckier than others.

Community

Shiawassee County’s only homeless shelter celebrates 1 year serving their community

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
One year and dozens of families served. Homeless Angels opened their doors in Owosso last October, taking in homeless men, women and children from their own community.

Community

Flood debris cleanup underway in Sanford

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The Four Lakes Task Force is starting to remove the debris pile at the Sanford Dam.

Community

‘Buddy Boy’ providing hope for cancer patients 2 years after his death

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
It's been two years since Braden ‘Buddy’ Miller, a beloved New Lothrop 9-year-old, passed away after a hard-fought battle with DIPG.

Crime

Burton police angry that fellow officer’s killer may be set free

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The Supreme Court ruled in 2012 any juvenile sentenced to life in prison without parole now has the right for their sentence to be re-looked at.