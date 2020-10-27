Bay City legislator reports 2 threats of violence: ‘We have to be better than this’

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City legislator is calling for better political discourse in America after receiving two telephone threats over the past week.

Democrat State Rep. Brian Elder of Bay City said his campaign staff and legislative staff received separate threats over the past week, including one person saying they would “hunt him down and shoot him in the head.”

Both threats were reported to the Michigan House of Representatives sergeant at arms and Michigan State Police.

“The Michigan State Police took quick and decisive action with their investigation, and I am grateful for their handling of the matter," Elder said. "I want to make it very clear that every threat made will be reported to law enforcement. It is not normal, and will not become normalized, to deal with our political differences through threats of violence.”

He said children, neighborhoods and the state as a whole deserve a better political conversation than what has unfolded during this election year.

“We need to be better than this," said Elder, who is completing his second term in the House.

He pointed specifically to claims that candidates want to defund the police and burn down the country for driving down political discourse.

"When the other side is willing to say and do anything and damn the consequences -- these are the consequences,” Elder said.

