Advertisement

Bay City legislator reports 2 threats of violence: ‘We have to be better than this’

Michigan State Police are investigating both threats
State Rep. Brian Elder, a Democrat from Bay City
State Rep. Brian Elder, a Democrat from Bay City (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City legislator is calling for better political discourse in America after receiving two telephone threats over the past week.

Democrat State Rep. Brian Elder of Bay City said his campaign staff and legislative staff received separate threats over the past week, including one person saying they would “hunt him down and shoot him in the head.” 

Both threats were reported to the Michigan House of Representatives sergeant at arms and Michigan State Police.

“The Michigan State Police took quick and decisive action with their investigation, and I am grateful for their handling of the matter," Elder said. "I want to make it very clear that every threat made will be reported to law enforcement. It is not normal, and will not become normalized, to deal with our political differences through threats of violence.”

He said children, neighborhoods and the state as a whole deserve a better political conversation than what has unfolded during this election year.

“We need to be better than this," said Elder, who is completing his second term in the House.

He pointed specifically to claims that candidates want to defund the police and burn down the country for driving down political discourse.

"When the other side is willing to say and do anything and damn the consequences -- these are the consequences,” Elder said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Detroit couple charged in $2.5 million unemployment fraud scheme

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced fraud charges on Tuesday against 25-year-old Johnny Richardson and 27-year-old Micahia Taylor.

Coronavirus

Mid-Michigan doctor explains risks involved in attending Halloween parties during pandemic

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
As Halloween is fast approaching, health experts are warning that attending or throwing indoor parties could increase the risk of exposing yourself to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Genesee and Saginaw counties report significant daily COVID-19 increases

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Both Genesee and Saginaw counties reported near record daily increases in the number of coronavirus cases.

Crime

Customs and Border Protection reports massive increases in drug, weapons seizures in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 225 arrests included cases of drug smuggling, human trafficking, firearms violations and fraud.

Latest News

Crime

FBI seeks help solving 1988 missing persons case in northern Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Victoria Salisz was last seen on April 15, 1988, when she left her job at Pippins Restaurant in Boyne City.

Coronavirus

Overworked educators eligible for new Michigan grant programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Teachers can receive up to $500 while support staff can receive up to $250.

Politics

Secretary of State: Too late to mail in absentee ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She said voters should drop off their ballots in person or at their local clerk’s ballot drop box.

Coronavirus Local

Planning for COVID and the Holidays

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matt Barbour
Alternatives for large family gatherings during the pandemic

State

Michigan Supreme Court explains continued ban on evictions statewide

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The court’s new guidance clears up a few legal questions about what is and isn’t allowed.

News

Michigan Supreme Court approves continued ban on evictions statewide

Updated: 20 hours ago