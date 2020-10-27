Advertisement

Customs and Border Protection reports massive increases in drug, weapons seizures in Michigan

They seized more than 9,000 pounds of marijuana and 211 pounds of cocaine
man in handcuffs by border patrol
man in handcuffs by border patrol(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents working in Michigan seized 1,736% more illegal drugs being smuggled into the state over the past year compared to the prior year.

That comes along with a 227% increase in firearms seizures and 225 arrests over the past 12 months.

The Customs and Border Protection field office in Detroit covers the Ambassador Bridge, Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Agents at those locations seized more than 9,000 pounds of marijuana, 211 pounds of cocaine, 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 15 pounds of fentanyl being smuggled into Michigan. They also seized 203 firearms and 5,334 rounds of ammunition.

Agents took about $4.6 million worth of undeclared currency. The 225 arrests included cases of drug smuggling, human trafficking, firearms violations and fraud.

Customs and Border Protection agents also intercepted more than 2,000 pests that could have harmed Michigan’s agricultural industry.

Christopher Perry, field operations director for the Detroit Customs and Border Protection district, said the past year has been like no other for agents. They dealt with travel restrictions at border crossings caused by the coronavirus pandemic while working normal enforcement duties.

“I am simply amazed at how our officers steadfastly enforced the laws of the United States, while fostering our nation’s economic security through lawful international trade and travel during the greatest pandemic my generation has seen,” Perry said.

