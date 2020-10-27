Family of man killed in Saginaw halfway house settles lawsuit

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) -A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit that was filed after the death of a Saginaw man inside a federal re-entry facility.

The murder of DeMarlon Thomas in 2017 garnered national headlines.

His federal prison sentence was commuted by then-President Barack Obama.

It was on January 23rd, 2017, when two men wearing masks and armed with assault-style rifles easily opened the door of a federal halfway house on the northeast part of Saginaw, looking for 31 year old DeMarlon Thomas.

The Saginaw man was completing a re-entry program after his federal prison sentence for drug crimes was shortened. Thomas was shot several times in what police described as an execution-style killing.

Thomas’s family filed a federal lawsuit against Bannum Place, which has a contract with the federal government to provide residential reentry services. Among other claims, the lawsuit alleged Bannum didn’t have properly trained staff on duty and the proper security measures preventing outsiders from coming in.

Court papers indicate there has been a confidential settlement agreement between the two sides, and the money is to be paid to the Thomas family by the defendant’s insurance company as compensatory damages pursuant to the Michigan Wrongful Death Act.

The Michigan State Police continue to look for the two men who killed Thomas and are asking anyone with information to give them or Crimestoppers a phone call.

We couldn’t reach Bannum Place or it’s attorneys for comment.

The attorney for the Thomas family says she has no comment on the settlement.

