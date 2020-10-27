Advertisement

FBI seeks help solving 1988 missing persons case in northern Michigan

Victoria Salisz was last seen leaving her job in Boyne City on April 15, 1988
Victoria Salisz
Victoria Salisz(source: Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLEVOIX, Mich. (WJRT) - The FBI and Charelvoix County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help solving a 32-year-old missing persons case involving a woman who vanished after leaving her restaurant job.

Victoria Salisz was last seen on April 15, 1988, when she left her job at Pippins Restaurant in Boyne City. She was scheduled to work the following day, but never showed up.

Salisz’s son, Stephen, and his girlfriend were living in the back of the family’s farm at the time and neither of them saw her after April 15, 1988. A coworker from Pippins Restaurant filed a missing persons report with police a week after Salisz was last seen.

Investigators found her car parked near her home with the keys in the ignition.

Police and the FBI are asking the public to come forward with any clues that could help the investigation.

“Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding her," said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Douglas S. Depodesta. "We thank those of you who have already provided information and urge others – whether you remain in the community or have left the area over time – to come forward.”

Charlevoix County Sheriff Charles Vondra appealed to the close-knit northern Michigan to provide help for investigators working to solve the case.

“This community, especially Vicky’s family, deserve answers for what happened to Vicky,” he said.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to Salisz. Anyone with information should call the FBI hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here to leave a tip online.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Bay City legislator reports 2 threats of violence: ‘We have to be better than this’

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Both threats were reported to the Michigan House of Representatives sergeant at arms and Michigan State Police.

Crime

Customs and Border Protection reports massive increases in drug, weapons seizures in Michigan

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 225 arrests included cases of drug smuggling, human trafficking, firearms violations and fraud.

Coronavirus

Overworked educators eligible for new Michigan grant programs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Teachers can receive up to $500 while support staff can receive up to $250.

Politics

Secretary of State: Too late to mail in absentee ballots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She said voters should drop off their ballots in person or at their local clerk’s ballot drop box.

Latest News

Coronavirus Local

Planning for COVID and the Holidays

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Barbour
Alternatives for large family gatherings during the pandemic

State

Michigan Supreme Court explains continued ban on evictions statewide

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
The court’s new guidance clears up a few legal questions about what is and isn’t allowed.

News

Michigan Supreme Court approves continued ban on evictions statewide

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Man dies, another badly hurt in crash on I-69 early Monday

Updated: 18 hours ago

State

Detroit girl shot by father as he tries to stop dog attack

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The girl was rushed to surgery because of bites on her head and face.

News

Popular Sanford pizza shop reopens following historic flooding

Updated: 19 hours ago