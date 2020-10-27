FBI seeks help solving 1988 missing persons case in northern Michigan

CHARLEVOIX, Mich. (WJRT) - The FBI and Charelvoix County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help solving a 32-year-old missing persons case involving a woman who vanished after leaving her restaurant job.

Victoria Salisz was last seen on April 15, 1988, when she left her job at Pippins Restaurant in Boyne City. She was scheduled to work the following day, but never showed up.

Salisz’s son, Stephen, and his girlfriend were living in the back of the family’s farm at the time and neither of them saw her after April 15, 1988. A coworker from Pippins Restaurant filed a missing persons report with police a week after Salisz was last seen.

Investigators found her car parked near her home with the keys in the ignition.

Police and the FBI are asking the public to come forward with any clues that could help the investigation.

“Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, may be important to finding her," said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Douglas S. Depodesta. "We thank those of you who have already provided information and urge others – whether you remain in the community or have left the area over time – to come forward.”

Charlevoix County Sheriff Charles Vondra appealed to the close-knit northern Michigan to provide help for investigators working to solve the case.

“This community, especially Vicky’s family, deserve answers for what happened to Vicky,” he said.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to Salisz. Anyone with information should call the FBI hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here to leave a tip online.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.