Advertisement

Fenton Township offering hazard pay for election workers

All 50 poll workers will receive an additional $100 thanks to a grant
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Election workers in Fenton Township will be getting hazard pay for working the polls on Nov. 3.

Poll workers will receive extra pay and due to the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a grant that the township received. Local units of government are receiving other grants and donations to comply with COVID-19 safety measures on Election Day.

“A lot of what we had to purchase for the election and for COVID-related issues is being covered by the state grant or federal money,” said Fenton Township Deputy Clerk Tom Broeker.

But a second grant is allowing Fenton Township to pay its election workers a little something extra. Broeker said he and Clerk Bob Krug learned of a grant opportunity through the Center for Tech and Civic Life and decided to offer hazard pay for the election workers.

“We thought that was well deserved. So he put together the proposal and took it to the board where it was unanimously approved,” Broeker said.

The $5,000 grant is enough to pay the nearly 50 workers an additional $100 apiece for working Election Day.

“Many of our workers have done this for years and years,” Broeker said. “The amount you get for it, well you certainly don’t get rich. It works out to maybe $10 an hour at best.”

Any election day is long and difficult for poll workers. But with the added stress of COVID-19 concerns and expected historic voter turnout, Broecker said hazard pay is well deserved.

“I don’t think people realize what a long day this is,” he said. “They start at 6 a.m. -- an hour before the polls open -- and they’re there until 9 or 10 at night, sometimes later than that. So it’s a long, trying day even in normal times.”

Broecker said the township also has seen a record number of people applying to work the election. There are enough applicants to have people on reserve in case someone needs to back out.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fenton Township providing extra hazard pay for election workers

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Bay City Public schools takes proactive steps to prevent spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
63 students and staff at Bay City Western Middle School and 20 students and staff member at Auburn Elementary are currently under quarantine. The large number led Bigelow to switch to remote learning at both schools for the time being.

News

Bay City Public Schools takes steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago

Education

Whitmer announces help for teachers and staff in the form of grants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The state is offering $500 for teachers and $250 for support staff.

Latest News

News

‘They’re gonna find you’: Father of 3-year-old shooting victim has strong words for suspects

Updated: 1 hour ago
Family mourns of loss of Messiah Williams, who was killed in a drive-by shooting last week

Good Kids

Linden girl with big heart helps raise money for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Bullion
A Linden girl is going above and beyond to help children who are sick.

Crime

‘They’re gonna find you’: Father of 3-year-old shooting victim has strong words for suspects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Messiah Williams was shot in the head around 11:25 p.m. Thursday in his living room in the 1600 block of Oklahoma Avenue on Flint’s east side.

News

Flint doctor shares COVID-19 health scare, calls for more testing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elisse Ramey
After taking care of people over the course of the pandemic, a Flint doctor became a patient himself when he contracted COVID-19.

News

McLaren Flint nurses preparing to strike next week if contract isn’t settled

Updated: 2 hours ago
The nurses say the ongoing contract battle boils down to patients vs. profits. They say the hospital simply doesn’t have enough nurses and ancillary staff, so nurses are doing a lot more than what’s required of them. That in turn is putting patient health and safety at risk.

News

Whitmer says more Democrats in Lansing would help in COVID-19 battle

Updated: 2 hours ago