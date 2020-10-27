Flint Township clerk’s office closes for the day after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/26/2020) - With just eight days left to go before one of the busiest Election Days in history, one Mid-Michigan clerk’s office is forced to close their doors for the day.

It happened after one of their employee tested positive for COVID-19. One advocate for voter protection revealed her concerns about how this hurdle could impact voters and what you can do to make sure your vote still counts.

After seeing Facebook posts about the clerk’s office doors being locked shut, ABC12 e-mailed the Clerk, Kathy Funk, who says an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The building is being professionally disinfected and all employees of the admin building are undergoing rapid testing. One other employee tested positive while the rest were negative.

“There is nothing surprising happening right now. We’ve had COVID since March. We had primary elections in August. It can’t be that no clerk’s office has ever thought about what happens if somebody tests positive one week, two week, three weeks before the elections," Muna Jondy said.

Jondy is the co-chair of Election Protection for the Genesee County Democratic Party. She’s concerned that what happened in Flint Township could happen anywhere.

“I don’t know that clerks are prepared for what happens today, Friday, Tuesday, if somebody in their office tests COVID positive. How are they going to conduct the elections if they have somebody that’s positive?” Jondy said.

Funk says she did contact the Michigan Bureau of Elections and the Genesee County Clerk’s Office about closing, but she wasn’t thrilled about it, saying, “With just eight days left before the election, this is not a good time. However, the health and safety of our residents and employees is paramount."

“People are going to come through, and they’re going to be frustrated, but we’re just telling people then try the next day,” Jondy said.

Jondy says to make sure your ballot counts, be sure to follow up and follow through.

For those who missed their chance on Monday, Funk says they will be reopening Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. They will also be open on Halloween, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the sole purpose of issuing ballots.

