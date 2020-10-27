Genesee and Saginaw counties report significant daily COVID-19 increases

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Both Genesee and Saginaw counties reported near record daily increases in the number of coronavirus cases.

In Genesee County, there were 123 newly confirmed cases of the illness reported on Monday. That is the second highest daily increase behind only to the 143 cases confirmed on Friday.

In Saginaw County, there were 79 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday. That is the third highest daily increase behind only the 108 cases confirmed on Monday and 81 cases reported in mid-October.

Genesee County has 5,637 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday and 305 deaths attributed to the illness. Saginaw County has 3,647 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths attributed to the illness with 1,915 patients recovered.

The Genesee County Health Department does not report statistics on recovered coronavirus patients.

Both counties were listed at the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread on Tuesday. Saginaw County was seeing 195 newly confirmed coronavirus cases per 1 million people every day while Genesee County was seeing 151 new COVID-19 cases per 1 million people daily based on data through Oct. 23.

Genesee County has the fifth most confirmed COVID-19 cases among Michigan’s 83 counties while Saginaw County has the eighth highest total of confirmed cases. Genesee County has the fourth highest COVID-19 death total while Saginaw County has the fifth most.

Health officials in both Genesee and Saginaw counties have attributed the recent COVID-19 increases to people failing to follow basic precautions, such as wearing a face covering in public, washing hands often and practicing social distancing.

