Advertisement

Genesee and Saginaw counties report significant daily COVID-19 increases

Monday’s total was second highest in Genesee County while Tuesday’s total was third highest in Saginaw County
Saginaw County reported its third highest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
Saginaw County reported its third highest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Tuesday.(source: Saginaw County Health Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Both Genesee and Saginaw counties reported near record daily increases in the number of coronavirus cases.

In Genesee County, there were 123 newly confirmed cases of the illness reported on Monday. That is the second highest daily increase behind only to the 143 cases confirmed on Friday.

In Saginaw County, there were 79 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday. That is the third highest daily increase behind only the 108 cases confirmed on Monday and 81 cases reported in mid-October.

Genesee County has 5,637 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday and 305 deaths attributed to the illness. Saginaw County has 3,647 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 148 deaths attributed to the illness with 1,915 patients recovered.

The Genesee County Health Department does not report statistics on recovered coronavirus patients.

Both counties were listed at the highest risk category for COVID-19 spread on Tuesday. Saginaw County was seeing 195 newly confirmed coronavirus cases per 1 million people every day while Genesee County was seeing 151 new COVID-19 cases per 1 million people daily based on data through Oct. 23.

Genesee County has the fifth most confirmed COVID-19 cases among Michigan’s 83 counties while Saginaw County has the eighth highest total of confirmed cases. Genesee County has the fourth highest COVID-19 death total while Saginaw County has the fifth most.

Health officials in both Genesee and Saginaw counties have attributed the recent COVID-19 increases to people failing to follow basic precautions, such as wearing a face covering in public, washing hands often and practicing social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Mid-Michigan doctor explains risks involved in attending Halloween parties during pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Colton Cichoracki
As Halloween is fast approaching, health experts are warning that attending or throwing indoor parties could increase the risk of exposing yourself to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Vatican officials trying to convince pope to wear mask in public

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
At age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Pope Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Medicare finalizing coverage policy for coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The administration official said Medicare’s announcement will try to resolve several legal technicalities that could conceivably get in the way of delivering free vaccines to millions of seniors, a high-risk group for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Still hampered by virus, US casinos want aid in recovering

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. casino industry is seeking tax and regulatory relief from the government as it tries to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, which cost states more than $2 billion in lost tax revenue while casinos were shut down for four months this year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Overworked educators eligible for new Michigan grant programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Teachers can receive up to $500 while support staff can receive up to $250.

Coronavirus

New protests loom as Europeans tire of virus restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All of Europe is grappling with how to halt a fall resurgence of the virus before its hospitals become overwhelmed again.

Coronavirus

Study: Heart scans uncover COVID-19 damage in some patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Researchers have found that ultrasounds give a better indication of which COVID-19 patients have a higher risk of dying.

Coronavirus

Italy cleans up after anti-lockdown protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Looking at the aftermath of anti-lockdown protests in Turin, Italy.

Health

New treatments save kids needing a liver transplant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
New breakthroughs are helping more children get the lifesaving liver they so desperately need.

Coronavirus

US averages 68,000 new coronavirus cases a day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
When it comes to coronavirus cases, the country's numbers are heading in the wrong direction.