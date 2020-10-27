Advertisement

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With all of the cloud cover we had holding overhead Monday, temperatures didn’t move much form the morning, to the afternoon.  Temperatures held in the 40s for much of the day, with a few drops of rain and a few flurries falling from time-to-time.  Lots of clouds, a few more drops of rain and flurries will continue through the night and into the first part of our Tuesday.  Temperatures early Tuesday morning will settle primarily into the lower 30s.  Northwest of the Tri-Cities, a few spots will dip into the upper 20s.

Tuesday will begin with a few lingering drops or flakes, but it should end with some sunshine.  Highs for the day will move through the middle 40s on light breezes from the west, to southwest.  With skies clearing out Tuesday night, lows early Wednesday morning will settle into the 20s in many more places.  Readings will recover pretty well for Wednesday afternoon as bright sunshine bathes Mid-Michigan for much of the day.

We will have varying degrees of cloudiness for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but in general it will be a pretty quiet stretch of weather.  Thursday will see quite a bit of cloud cover for the day, while Friday and Saturday will be much brighter.  Temperatures will stay in the 40s for the end of the workweek, but with a frisky southwesterly wind kicking in for Saturday, we should see highs push back into the 50s.  Temperatures will retreat a little bit for Sunday as more cloud cover makes a return. - JR

Latest News

Forecast

JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Chilly Temps will Hold...

Forecast

JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
The Chill will Hold...

Forecast

JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 5 hours ago
Staying Chilly...

Forecast

Chilly, Grey Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Cloudy, Cool Monday

Latest News

Weather

Chilly, Grey Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
Chilly, Grey Monday

Forecast

Cloudy and chilly with a slight chance for rain

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Cloudy and chilly with a slight chance for rain

Forecast

WJRT October 26th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 14 hours ago
WJRT October 26th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Chilly weather to start the week. A few sprinkles are possible along with a few flurries north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT

Forecast

Cloudy and cool to wrap up the weekend

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
It’s hard to believe that we are into the last week of October and as we wrap up the month this week, our forecast looks cooler than normal with some chances for rain with a few flakes of snow possibly mixed in.