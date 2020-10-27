Michigan judge hears challenge to Election Day ban on displaying guns

DETROIT (AP) - A judge is expressing doubt about the legality of a ban on the open display of guns near Michigan polling places on Election Day.

Judge Christopher Murray heard arguments Tuesday. Gun rights groups are challenging a rule announced by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who has banned people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of polling places on Nov. 3.

Critics argue that Benson failed to go through a formal rule-making process as required under law. Murray seemed to agree.

The attorney general’s office says many voters and election workers are afraid, especially after an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

