Michigan reports nearly 2,300+ new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan saw its second-highest daily increase in newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday with the fourth total of more than 2,000.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,367 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 164,274. Only Saturday’s daily record of 3,338 new COVID-19 cases was higher than Tuesday’s increase.

Genesee and Saginaw counties also reported near record COVID-19 increases. Genesee County saw 123 new cases on Monday, which is the second highest, while Saginaw County reported its third highest increase on Tuesday with 79 new cases.

State health officials also reported 28 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total to 7,239. Eight of the deaths reported on Tuesday came after a routine audit of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing bounced back above 40,000 on Monday with more than 41,100 tests completed. The percentage of positive coronavirus tests reached a new five-month high of 6.88% on Monday. The figure has remained above 5% for 10 out of the past 11 days.

Michigan’s COVID-19 hospitalization statistics had not been updated by Tuesday afternoon.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 5,766 cases and 305 deaths, which is an increase of 129 cases.

Saginaw, 3,647 cases, 148 deaths and 1,915 patients recovered, which is an increase of 79 cases and two recoveries.

Arenac, 88 cases, three deaths and 52 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Bay, 1,288 cases, 62 deaths and 976 patients recovered, which is an increase of nine cases and nine recoveries.

Clare, 245 cases, 11 deaths and 88 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 176 cases, two deaths and 77 recoveries, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Gratiot, 443 cases and 16 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Huron, 229 cases, five deaths and 182 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Iosco, 242 cases, 15 deaths and 156 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Isabella, 922 cases, 15 deaths and 585 recoveries, which is an increase of 44 cases.

Lapeer, 765 cases, 37 deaths and 486 recoveries, which is an increase of 19 cases and 34 recoveries.

Midland, 876 cases, 14 deaths and 644 recoveries, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Ogemaw, 95 cases, five deaths and 42 recoveries, which is an increase of three cases.

Oscoda, 39 cases, two deaths and 22 recoveries, which is an increase of one death.

Roscommon, 153 cases, six deaths and 67 recoveries, which is an increase of 21 cases and one death.

Sanilac, 193 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Shiawassee, 678 cases, 33 deaths and 498 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Tuscola, 591 cases, 35 deaths and 392 recoveries, which is an increase of 25 cases.

