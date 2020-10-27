Advertisement

Mid-Michigan doctor explains risks involved in attending Halloween parties during pandemic

As Halloween is fast approaching, health experts are warning that attending or throwing indoor parties could increase the risk of exposing yourself to COVID-19.
(MGN)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - As Halloween is fast approaching, health experts are warning that attending or throwing indoor parties could increase the risk of exposing yourself to COVID-19.

Dr. Matthew Deibel at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw said that one of the risks of attending or throwing a party is that someone who attends could have COVID-19 and not even know it.

“Here’s the problem, we are seeing almost half of people who have the virus, that don’t have any symptoms while they are spreading,” Deibel said. "And so they may not know they are sick, you might, you know, you might get a group of people and be like, 'hey we can get together, none of us feel sick. None of us have been around anybody that have COVID that we know of but all it takes is one person in there "

Deibel said that it really could just come down to a single person at a party that spreads it around to everyone.

“If they’re in a room indoors and nobody’s wearing masks, and there was talking and laughing and they’re together for an hour, even for 15 minutes, the chances of everyone in that room getting the infection is extremely high,” he said.

In the days leading up to Halloween, Michigan has seen a record number of new COVID-19 cases. And Deibel said that with there being so many people out there that could have the virus, it’s even more important to be extra careful this Halloween.

"We do know there’s enough in the community and each person you add to the group just statistically increases your chances of having somebody in there that doesn’t know it, innocently, but does spread it to everyone else who then can go and spread it to others around them,” Deibel said.

Deibel said that for Halloween, people making plans will need to asses what their risk tolerance is and do what they can to stay safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out some recommended guidelines for celebrating Halloween and you can find that on the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Genesee and Saginaw counties report significant daily COVID-19 increases

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Both Genesee and Saginaw counties reported near record daily increases in the number of coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus

Vatican officials trying to convince pope to wear mask in public

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
At age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Pope Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Medicare finalizing coverage policy for coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The administration official said Medicare’s announcement will try to resolve several legal technicalities that could conceivably get in the way of delivering free vaccines to millions of seniors, a high-risk group for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Still hampered by virus, US casinos want aid in recovering

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. casino industry is seeking tax and regulatory relief from the government as it tries to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, which cost states more than $2 billion in lost tax revenue while casinos were shut down for four months this year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Overworked educators eligible for new Michigan grant programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Teachers can receive up to $500 while support staff can receive up to $250.

Coronavirus

New protests loom as Europeans tire of virus restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All of Europe is grappling with how to halt a fall resurgence of the virus before its hospitals become overwhelmed again.

Coronavirus

Study: Heart scans uncover COVID-19 damage in some patients

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Researchers have found that ultrasounds give a better indication of which COVID-19 patients have a higher risk of dying.

Coronavirus

Italy cleans up after anti-lockdown protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Looking at the aftermath of anti-lockdown protests in Turin, Italy.

Health

New treatments save kids needing a liver transplant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
New breakthroughs are helping more children get the lifesaving liver they so desperately need.

Coronavirus

US averages 68,000 new coronavirus cases a day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
When it comes to coronavirus cases, the country's numbers are heading in the wrong direction.