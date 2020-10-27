Mid-Michigan doctor explains risks involved in attending Halloween parties during pandemic

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - As Halloween is fast approaching, health experts are warning that attending or throwing indoor parties could increase the risk of exposing yourself to COVID-19.

Dr. Matthew Deibel at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw said that one of the risks of attending or throwing a party is that someone who attends could have COVID-19 and not even know it.

“Here’s the problem, we are seeing almost half of people who have the virus, that don’t have any symptoms while they are spreading,” Deibel said. "And so they may not know they are sick, you might, you know, you might get a group of people and be like, 'hey we can get together, none of us feel sick. None of us have been around anybody that have COVID that we know of but all it takes is one person in there "

Deibel said that it really could just come down to a single person at a party that spreads it around to everyone.

“If they’re in a room indoors and nobody’s wearing masks, and there was talking and laughing and they’re together for an hour, even for 15 minutes, the chances of everyone in that room getting the infection is extremely high,” he said.

In the days leading up to Halloween, Michigan has seen a record number of new COVID-19 cases. And Deibel said that with there being so many people out there that could have the virus, it’s even more important to be extra careful this Halloween.

"We do know there’s enough in the community and each person you add to the group just statistically increases your chances of having somebody in there that doesn’t know it, innocently, but does spread it to everyone else who then can go and spread it to others around them,” Deibel said.

Deibel said that for Halloween, people making plans will need to asses what their risk tolerance is and do what they can to stay safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out some recommended guidelines for celebrating Halloween and you can find that on the CDC’s website.

