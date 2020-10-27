Overworked educators eligible for new Michigan grant programs

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Teachers and school support staff who worked extra time during the 2019-2020 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for new grant programs from the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration announced $73 million is available -- $53 million for teachers and $20 million for support staff. Teachers can receive up to $500 while support staff can receive up to $250.

“Our teachers and support staff have made incredible sacrifices this year to ensure our kids can get a great education while Michigan fights the COVID-19 pandemic. They deserve all of the support we can give as we continue working around the clock to keep Michigan families safe,” Whitmer said.

State Rep. Sheryl Kennedy of Genesee County said educators stepped up with the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan and schools closed to in-person instruction last March. Many of them put in long hours to reconfigure lesson plans and learn how to conduct remote learning while continuing to teach.

“This was and continues to be an effort that exceeds the 40-hour work week and consumed most of the non-student calendar days including spring and summer breaks,” Kennedy said. "This grant will not replace or compensate that time hour for hour, but it is an effort for the state to say, ‘We see you. We get it. Thank you.’”

Teachers and support staff from public and private schools are eligible for the program if they performed at least 75% of their instruction time in a school building before in-person classes were suspended.

Click here for information about how to apply for the grants. The Michigan Department of Treasury will send award checks to educators in February.

