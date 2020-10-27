Advertisement

Overworked educators eligible for new Michigan grant programs

Teachers can receive up to $500 while support staff can get up to $250
Thursday, the South Dakota Education Association released the results of a survey of educators who are teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday, the South Dakota Education Association released the results of a survey of educators who are teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.(NONE)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Teachers and school support staff who worked extra time during the 2019-2020 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for new grant programs from the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration announced $73 million is available -- $53 million for teachers and $20 million for support staff. Teachers can receive up to $500 while support staff can receive up to $250.

“Our teachers and support staff have made incredible sacrifices this year to ensure our kids can get a great education while Michigan fights the COVID-19 pandemic. They deserve all of the support we can give as we continue working around the clock to keep Michigan families safe,” Whitmer said.

State Rep. Sheryl Kennedy of Genesee County said educators stepped up with the coronavirus pandemic reached Michigan and schools closed to in-person instruction last March. Many of them put in long hours to reconfigure lesson plans and learn how to conduct remote learning while continuing to teach.

“This was and continues to be an effort that exceeds the 40-hour work week and consumed most of the non-student calendar days including spring and summer breaks,” Kennedy said. "This grant will not replace or compensate that time hour for hour, but it is an effort for the state to say, ‘We see you. We get it. Thank you.’”

Teachers and support staff from public and private schools are eligible for the program if they performed at least 75% of their instruction time in a school building before in-person classes were suspended.

Click here for information about how to apply for the grants. The Michigan Department of Treasury will send award checks to educators in February.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New protests loom as Europeans tire of virus restrictions

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All of Europe is grappling with how to halt a fall resurgence of the virus before its hospitals become overwhelmed again.

Coronavirus

Study: Heart scans uncover COVID-19 damage in some patients

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Researchers have found that ultrasounds give a better indication of which COVID-19 patients have a higher risk of dying.

Coronavirus

Italy cleans up after anti-lockdown protests

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Looking at the aftermath of anti-lockdown protests in Turin, Italy.

Health

New treatments save kids needing a liver transplant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
New breakthroughs are helping more children get the lifesaving liver they so desperately need.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US averages 68,000 new coronavirus cases a day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
When it comes to coronavirus cases, the country's numbers are heading in the wrong direction.

Coronavirus

Masks could save more than 100K lives in US through February, study suggests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
A new study estimates that if most Americans wore masks in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved from COVID-19 between now and the end of February.

Coronavirus

Husband in world’s longest-lived couple dies at 110 after pandemic brings depression

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By CNN
The couple had received the Guinness record for the world’s longest-lived marriage on August 25, with a combined age of 214 years and 358 days.

Coronavirus

Mask wearing could save 100K lives, study estimates

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
"Wear a mask." It's something we've heard throughout this pandemic, but a new study is putting a number to the lives that could be saved if most Americans would simply do this preventive measure.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health experts had warned that it was only a matter of time before deaths turned upward, given the record-breaking surge in cases engulfing the country.

Coronavirus

Michigan getting 3 million rapid COVID-19 tests from federal government

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration will decide how to distribute the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen tests, which can provide results in about 15 minutes.