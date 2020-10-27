Secretary of State: Too late to mail in absentee ballots

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Absentee voters who haven’t returned their ballots should not rely on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver them before Election Day, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson warned Tuesday.

Ballots must be returned to local clerks by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 to be counted, but Benson said Postal Service delays could lead to some ballots not getting to clerks in time. She said voters should drop off their ballots in person or at their local clerk’s ballot drop box.

Any requests for absentee ballots should be handled in person at a local clerk’s office, Benson said.

“We are too close to Election Day, and the right to vote is too important, to rely on the Postal Service to deliver absentee ballots on time,” she said. “Citizens who already have an absentee ballot should sign the back of the envelope and hand-deliver it to their city or township clerk’s office or ballot drop box as soon as possible."

Benson asked legislators to extend the deadline for absentee ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, but no law was passed to allow that. The Michigan Court of Appeals also struck down a lower court ruling that would have allowed a longer deadline for absentee ballots.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot and haven’t received it by mail yet should contact their local clerk immediately, she said. Voters can obtain absentee ballots until 4 p.m. Nov. 2. Click here to find your local clerk’s office.

More than 3.1 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots for next week’s election and more than 2 million of those have been returned as of Tuesday.

