Advertisement

Secretary of State: Too late to mail in absentee ballots

Voters shouldn’t count on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver ballots on time any more, she says
Absentee ballots
Absentee ballots
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Absentee voters who haven’t returned their ballots should not rely on the U.S. Postal Service to deliver them before Election Day, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson warned Tuesday.

Ballots must be returned to local clerks by 8 p.m. Nov. 3 to be counted, but Benson said Postal Service delays could lead to some ballots not getting to clerks in time. She said voters should drop off their ballots in person or at their local clerk’s ballot drop box.

Any requests for absentee ballots should be handled in person at a local clerk’s office, Benson said.

“We are too close to Election Day, and the right to vote is too important, to rely on the Postal Service to deliver absentee ballots on time,” she said. “Citizens who already have an absentee ballot should sign the back of the envelope and hand-deliver it to their city or township clerk’s office or ballot drop box as soon as possible."

Benson asked legislators to extend the deadline for absentee ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day, but no law was passed to allow that. The Michigan Court of Appeals also struck down a lower court ruling that would have allowed a longer deadline for absentee ballots.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot and haven’t received it by mail yet should contact their local clerk immediately, she said. Voters can obtain absentee ballots until 4 p.m. Nov. 2. Click here to find your local clerk’s office.

More than 3.1 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots for next week’s election and more than 2 million of those have been returned as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence planning rally in Flint this week

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Pence is planning to deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again rally at Bishop International Airport around 7 p.m. hours after a similar rally in Wisconsin.

State

Whitmer leading four-day bus tour across Michigan for Biden-Harris campaign

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The “Soul of the Nation” tour will focus on early voting by encouraging people to take advantage of the option to vote in person prior to Election Day.

Politics

Latest exclusive ABC12 poll shows little movement in Michigan presidential race

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The survey of 600 voters taken a week ago show Joe Biden with a nine-point lead over President President Donald Trump in Michigan at 48% to 39%.

State

Postal delays in battleground states persist with mail voting underway

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays persisting across the country as millions of Americans begin voting by mail.

Latest News

National Politics

Outside groups spur record spending in Michigan Senate race

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT
|
By Kristin Kasper
The race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Gary Peters and challenger John James is breaking spending records in Michigan.

State Legislature

State business leaders call on Legislature for unified, sustained response to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Dozens of business leaders and organizations in the state have signed an open letter to lawmakers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer – calling for a sustained and unified response to COVID-19.

Politics

Vernon Township voters get ballots with wrong school board race

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Every clerk knows issues will arise, but one problem in Shiawassee County could eventually lead to a recount.

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence planning campaign stops in Waterford and Indiana

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Pence is scheduled to appear at Barnstormers Flight Training at the Oakland County International Airport around 12:30 p.m.

Community

Poll workers prepare for more tasks, busier Election Day

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Many offices are still looking for people to step up; but in Genesee County, one clerk's office has been luckier than others.

News

Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, stopping in Saginaw on Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Jill Biden will take part in three events in Detroit, Madison Heights and Dearborn before traveling to Saginaw for a Vote Now car rally.