Advertisement

Snow Mixing With Rain Tuesday

Highs Around 40 Degrees.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough will keep us under cloudy skies today with scattered flurries, wintry mix, and rain today. High pressure moving in tonight helps to clear our skies while a system moving through to the north puts us underneath a warm front, so tomorrow will be much nicer!

Today’s highs will only be in the low 40s with a W to SW wind at 5-10mph. Further north you might see a few peeks of brightness late in the day, but most will stay overcast all day long. We’ll have the chance at spotty mix and rain into the afternoon.

Tonight winds stay up at 10mph out of the SW, then go up to around 15-20mph tomorrow with gusts to the mid 20s.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s northward to the low 30s further south with clearing skies. This leads to beautiful sunshine tomorrow! Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 50s!

Clouds then return, along with cooler temps, Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Cloudy & Cold Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cloudy & Cold Tuesday

Forecast

Another grey, chilly day with spotty showers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Cool again today with mainly overcast skies and spotty showers/mix.

Forecast

WJRT October 27th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
WJRT October 27th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
A Few Flakes may Fly Late Night...

Latest News

Forecast

JR's Monday Night Weather Report

Updated: 14 hours ago
Chilly Temps will Hold...

Forecast

JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
The Chill will Hold...

Forecast

JR's Monday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 19 hours ago
Staying Chilly...

Forecast

Chilly, Grey Monday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT
|
By Brad Sugden
Cloudy, Cool Monday

Weather

Chilly, Grey Monday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT
Chilly, Grey Monday

Forecast

Cloudy and chilly with a slight chance for rain

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Cloudy and chilly with a slight chance for rain