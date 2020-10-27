Snow Mixing With Rain Tuesday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough will keep us under cloudy skies today with scattered flurries, wintry mix, and rain today. High pressure moving in tonight helps to clear our skies while a system moving through to the north puts us underneath a warm front, so tomorrow will be much nicer!

Today’s highs will only be in the low 40s with a W to SW wind at 5-10mph. Further north you might see a few peeks of brightness late in the day, but most will stay overcast all day long. We’ll have the chance at spotty mix and rain into the afternoon.

Tonight winds stay up at 10mph out of the SW, then go up to around 15-20mph tomorrow with gusts to the mid 20s.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s northward to the low 30s further south with clearing skies. This leads to beautiful sunshine tomorrow! Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 50s!

Clouds then return, along with cooler temps, Thursday.

