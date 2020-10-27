‘They’re gonna find you’: Father of 3-year-old shooting victim has strong words for suspects

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The father mourning the loss of his 3-year-old son shot and killed in his living room last week had strong words for the three suspects police are looking for.

“I know you ain’t gonna turn yourself in because you’re scared,” said Henry Williams. “But it don’t even matter, because they’re gonna find you anyway.”

Messiah Williams was shot in the head around 11:25 p.m. Thursday in his living room in the 1600 block of Oklahoma Avenue on Flint’s east side. He died at Hurley Medical Center a short time later.

Police are looking for three drive-by shooting suspects who are accused of firing gunshots into the residence from outdoors.

“He could have been anything,” said Geri Hurley, who is Messiah’s grandmother.

“What if you killed the person who cured cancer? What if you killed the person who made the next revolutionary jump in mankind?” Henry Williams said.

Angry and hurt, Messiah’s family still is reeling from his senseless death. Henry Williams said more than 60 gunshots were fired into the home, one of which hit Messiah.

“He was just always happy. He never really complained or cried much,” Williams said. “He was always an easy baby. He he loved to get in the mix of stuff.”

He and Messiah’s mother were upstairs when the shooting started. Messiah, his 5-year-old brother and two cousins, who both are toddlers, were in the living room with a baby-sitter.

Family members believe the shooters were targeting the baby-sitter, who recently witnessed a crime and spoke up. They believe the shooting was retaliation.

“This is somebody that is mad because a law abiding citizen stood up and did the right thing,” Hurley said. “I’m asking everyone to stand up for this family. We are strong and we will always try to do the right thing.”

Messiah’s grandparents are asking the community to speak up if anyone knows who the three gunmen are or know anything else about the shooting.

“Nobody deserves to lose a child. Nobody ever,” said Dave Hurley, who is Messiah’s grandfather.

“We as a community do not deserve to lose a child,” Geri Hurley said. “As much as we hurt, we know that that you are hurting too.”

The family is inviting the community to mourn with them by opening Messiah’s visitation and funeral to the public.

Messiah’s visitation will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Grand Blanc Township on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The 3-year-old will be laid to rest Friday, Oct. 30. His funeral is being held at The River Church in Holly at 4 p.m.

