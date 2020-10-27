Whitmer says more Democrats in Lansing would help in COVID-19 battle

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hopes to see more Democrat state representatives and senators in Lansing next year to help her battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer made those comments during an exclusive interview with ABC12 in Clio, where she stopped to campaign for Democrat State Rep. Sheryl Kennedy on Tuesday.

“We are going to decide this election, and it’s an important moment where the more people that get out and vote and get their votes in early, the better,” Whitmer said.

One week away from Election Day, COVID-19 cases are increasing at record pace in Michigan. Whitmer is hoping Democrats regain control of the Michigan Legislature so she can have more allies in slowing the spread of the illness.

“I think it’s really important that people know you can vote today. And we’re encouraging people to cast that vote before Nov. 3 if they can," Whitmer said.

She said sending more Democrats like Kennedy to the state legislature would help her efforts managing health requirements during the now-third surge of the coronavirus pandemic in Michigan.

“Clearly from day one, the work that we have done has saved thousands of lives. Studies have shown that,” Whitmer said. “I also have been battling our Legislature. The Republicans in the Legislature have been suing to take away my powers that I’ve used that have saved the lives.”

She believes the Oct. 2 ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court to take away some of her emergency authority only confused Michiganders.

“Some people are under the impression they don’t have to wear a mask anymore. That’s actually not the case,” Whitmer said.

She pointed to the new orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued under the public health code, which require Michiganders to mask up. The orders also continue restrictions on gatherings.

With more limited powers, this is the tool Whitmer said she’s using to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We were able to push our curve down dramatically this spring and summer. We need to harness that same energy and do it, continue to do it,” Whitmer said. "We’re making advancements in vaccines and therapeutics. I mean, there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel. But right now, COVID-19 is still a very real threat to us all. "

She understands that people are tired and frustrated of the pandemic and politics, but she is asking Michigan residents not to let down their guard.

“That’s where we could get into a real danger zone and have to take steps backward, and I know no one wants to have that happen,” Whitmer said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.