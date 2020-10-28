Missing 2-month-old girl in N.Y. found safe, Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - New York State Police said Wednesday the 2-month-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The Orleans County Sheriff Office activated the Amber Alert for Natalie R. Huntington. She went missing from a Holley, New York residence at about 8 a.m.

A car seat with a pink cover was taken with the child.

Police did not state the status of the two suspects, Kevin A. Huntington Jr. and Alyssa M. Bel.

Huntington Jr. is 16 years old with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Bel is 15 years old with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 126 pounds.

The child was taken under circumstances that led police to believe she was in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Orleans County Sheriff Office at 866-697-2623 or call 911.

******UPDATE*****

This is an AMBER Alert Cancellation. The Orleans County Sheriff Office is cancelling the AMBER Alert that was activated at 2:22 PM on 10/28/2020 regarding Natalie Huntington. The child was recovered safely. — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) October 28, 2020

