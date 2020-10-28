Bay City parent hopes to switch son to virtual learning after COVID-19 case spike

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - As COVID-19 cases have spiked across the state, one Bay City mom is hoping to switch her son to virtual learning because she doesn’t think in-person learning is safe.

Candee Poirier’s son, Manny, goes to Bay City Western High School and she said he has asthma and is on the autism spectrum.

Poirier said that she wants to pull him out of in-person learning because she isn’t sure if it’s safe for him to be there.

“I get worried," she said. "I just, I hate to see him sick with a regular cold, let alone something that could potentially take his life.”

At the beginning of the semester, Poirier and all other parents in Bay City had the option of remote or virtual learning but she said that it was a confusing process.

“Back then, you were getting email after email from different teachers, the school, the school board and it all just got to be this big conglomeration of information that you really did not know what you were doing," Poirier said.

Poirier said that she initially had her son in the virtual learning option but changed it to remote learning after school officials suggested the remote learning option. She thought that when classes returned to face-to-face learning that she’d still be able to choose a virtual option but that’s not the case.

Stephen Bigelow, the superintendent of Bay City Public Schools, said that they are trying to work with families that want to make this change but they just don’t have enough space in the virtual learning program to do it.

“When there’s an opening, we’re doing our best to accommodate the parents but it’s not usually a quick process," he said. "We can’t simply pull a student from one environment and put them into another. We have to make sure that there’s space for them and that we’re able to do that.”

Bigelow said that they have dedicated staff for virtual classrooms and they had to plan for the number of virtual teachers they needed. And that’s why if a student chose the virtual or in-person option, it would be for the entire semester.

Bigelow said he understands that it was a difficult decision to make and they are trying to accommodate everyone in this difficult school year.

Halfway through the semester, parents like Poirier are now on a waitlist for the virtual option and right now they must send their children to school or do homeschooling.

“I mean, I know I’m not alone when there’s parents out there that don’t want their kids going to school and you really feel like you don’t have a choice," Poirier said.

Poirier said that homeschooling is not really an option for her.

She also said that in-person learning is not safe right now and she hopes that the school district goes back to remote learning.

“I would hope that they would just go back to remote or give that as an option to parents versus just sending them back and like I said crossing your fingers,” she said.

Bigelow said that in the coming days, a new letter will be sent to parents about making a decision for in-person or virtual learning for next semester.

