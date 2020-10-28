Beautiful today!

We’ll have a warm front moving through the area to the north of us and high pressure to the south – between the two, you can expect sunny skies and warmer temps today. A cold front moving in tomorrow brings back the clouds and cooler weather for Thursday.

Today’s highs will be just a tad below normal in the lower 50s. We’ll have gorgeous sunshine all day long! It’ll be a little windy with SW winds at 10-15mph, gusting into the mid 20s for the afternoon.

We’ll lose the gusts this evening and winds will turn light into the overnight. Skies turn cloudy by tomorrow morning with temps in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow’s highs will only reach the low 40s with spotty lake effect showers thanks to a NNE wind. Friday will be sunny but we only make it up to near 40!

