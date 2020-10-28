Advertisement

Beautiful today!

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll have a warm front moving through the area to the north of us and high pressure to the south – between the two, you can expect sunny skies and warmer temps today. A cold front moving in tomorrow brings back the clouds and cooler weather for Thursday.

Today’s highs will be just a tad below normal in the lower 50s. We’ll have gorgeous sunshine all day long! It’ll be a little windy with SW winds at 10-15mph, gusting into the mid 20s for the afternoon.

We’ll lose the gusts this evening and winds will turn light into the overnight. Skies turn cloudy by tomorrow morning with temps in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow’s highs will only reach the low 40s with spotty lake effect showers thanks to a NNE wind. Friday will be sunny but we only make it up to near 40!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT October 28th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 15 minutes ago
WJRT October 28th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Night Weather Report

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Chilly Temps to Start Our Wednesday...

Forecast

JR's Tuesday Night Weather Report

Updated: 10 hours ago
Temps will Hold at Below-Average Levels...

Forecast

JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By JR Kirtek
Clearing Skies Tonight...

Latest News

Forecast

JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Updated: 15 hours ago
Brighter Skies for Wednesday...

Forecast

Snow Mixing With Rain Tuesday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Clouds with some rain and snow.

Weather

Cloudy & Cold Tuesday

Updated: 21 hours ago
Cloudy & Cold Tuesday

Forecast

Another grey, chilly day with spotty showers

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By Christina Burkhart
Cool again today with mainly overcast skies and spotty showers/mix.

Forecast

WJRT October 27th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT
WJRT October 27th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT
|
By JR Kirtek
A Few Flakes may Fly Late Night...