Clerk says Freeland area voter fraud probe shows “checks and balances” work

TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ve heard a lot of claims that voter fraud could happen this election season, possibly tainting the final outcome.

But a case here in mid-Michigan is an example that voter fraud can be difficult to pull off

One woman’s absentee ballot raised a red flag.

“That ballot will not be counted,” says Saginaw County Clerk Mike Hanley.

The ballot he is talking about was mailed in earlier this month at the Tittabawassee Township Clerk’s office. The deputy clerk here says her office had sent a woman an absentee ballot on August 21st. The absentee ballot was mailed to the woman at the end of September.

But when the office received the ballot on October 17th, the scan of the ballot’s envelope indicated an error. It indicated that the woman was dead.

Further investigation showed the signature on the absentee ballot application did not match the signature on the ballot envelope. Tittabawassee Township police were called for a possible case of voter fraud.

“She was an elderly woman who passed away through illness,” says Tittabawassee Township Police Chief Dave Simon.

The woman had died in late August. Simon says investigators believe it was the husband who may have mailed the woman’s absentee ballot.

“He has a serious medical condition and at this point we are not sure if we will be able to interview him, but we believe he completed the ballot and submitted it on her behalf,” he says.

And supposedly, he did so to honor her dying wish

“That was a conversation that they had prior to her dying, yes,” says Simon.

Its not clear if this was an intentional act of voter fraud, but Hanley says its an example that voter fraud is more difficult to pull off than some people think.

“This is just really an illustration of the checks and balances that are involved when voting by mail, its not an easy process to create any kind of fraud because there are all these types of requirements,” says Hanley.

Police are still investigating. Voter fraud is a felony.

In Michigan, if someone votes absentee, but dies before the election, that vote is not counted.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.