Advertisement

Clerk says Freeland area voter fraud probe shows “checks and balances” work

Scanning of woman’s absentee ballot envelope indicated the woman was deceased.
Michigan absentee voting ballot envelopes.
Michigan absentee voting ballot envelopes.(WLUC)
By Terry Camp
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ve heard a lot of claims that voter fraud could happen this election season, possibly tainting the final outcome.

But a case here in mid-Michigan is an example that voter fraud can be difficult to pull off

One woman’s absentee ballot raised a red flag.

“That ballot will not be counted,” says Saginaw County Clerk Mike Hanley.

The ballot he is talking about was mailed in earlier this month at the Tittabawassee Township Clerk’s office. The deputy clerk here says her office had sent a woman an absentee ballot on August 21st. The absentee ballot was mailed to the woman at the end of September.

But when the office received the ballot on October 17th, the scan of the ballot’s envelope indicated an error. It indicated that the woman was dead.

Further investigation showed the signature on the absentee ballot application did not match the signature on the ballot envelope. Tittabawassee Township police were called for a possible case of voter fraud.

“She was an elderly woman who passed away through illness,” says Tittabawassee Township Police Chief Dave Simon.

The woman had died in late August. Simon says investigators believe it was the husband who may have mailed the woman’s absentee ballot.

“He has a serious medical condition and at this point we are not sure if we will be able to interview him, but we believe he completed the ballot and submitted it on her behalf,” he says.

And supposedly, he did so to honor her dying wish

“That was a conversation that they had prior to her dying, yes,” says Simon.

Its not clear if this was an intentional act of voter fraud, but Hanley says its an example that voter fraud is more difficult to pull off than some people think.

“This is just really an illustration of the checks and balances that are involved when voting by mail, its not an easy process to create any kind of fraud because there are all these types of requirements,” says Hanley.

Police are still investigating. Voter fraud is a felony.

In Michigan, if someone votes absentee, but dies before the election, that vote is not counted.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Women accused of smuggling cell phones for Genesee County Jail inmates

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The women who worked for vendors of the jail are now new inmates.

News

First coronavirus cases reported in the Genesee County Jail

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Major David Stamm of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said the positive COVID-19 cases in the jail were inevitable, but jail staff has been prepared.

News

Pandemic brings rise in domestic violence cases, non-profits needing community’s help

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Bullion
On the rise. According to data from the National Domestic Violence Hotline, calls placed into the hotline have risen 9% nationally this year. In Michigan, out of more than 1,800 cases from January to June – 97% of those involved emotional and verbal abuse.

News

Pandemic brings rise in domestic violence cases, non-profits needing community’s help

Updated: 1 hour ago
Recent data from the National Domestic Violence Hotline shows out of close to 1,900 cases in Michigan this year, 50% of those cases involved needing legal help and shelter combined.

Latest News

Coronavirus

First coronavirus cases reported in the Genesee County Jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Major David Stamm of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said the positive COVID-19 cases in the jail were inevitable, but jail staff has been prepared.

Crime

Women accused of smuggling cell phones for Genesee County Jail inmates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The women who worked for vendors of the jail are now new inmates.

News

Whitmer administration wants to reassure voters on safety on Election Day

Updated: 1 hour ago

Coronavirus

Flint mayor warns against trick-or-treating due to COVID-19 surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Neeley is concerned about the increasing surge of COVID-19 cases and the possibility of spreading the illness even more with people going door-to-door on Halloween.

National

Families of fallen military service members get free access to national parks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The free admission offer covers all 2,000 national parks, wildlife refuges and any federal lands spanning about 400 million acres open to the public.

Crime

Michigan residents who got false robocall on Aug. 26 will get 'curative’ robocall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A U.S. District Court judge in New York ordered both of them to transmit a “curative” robocall to everyone who received the earlier versions.