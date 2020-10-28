Families of fallen military service members get free access to national parks

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Starting on Veterans Day, immediate families of military service members who died in the line of duty will receive free admission to national parks and facilities managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced the new benefit for Gold Star Families on Wednesday during an event in Iowa. The free admission offer covers all 2,000 national parks, wildlife refuges and any federal lands spanning about 400 million acres open to the public.

“The Trump Administration is committed to honoring American patriots – the men and women who have served in our armed forces,” he said. “With the utmost respect and gratitude, we are granting veterans and Gold Star Families free access to the iconic and treasured lands they fought to protect starting this Veteran’s Day and every single day thereafter.”

Active duty military service members already receive free admission to facilities managed by the National Parks Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The Gold Star Family offer extends free admission to the next of kin for any military member who dies at war, in an international terrorist attack or while serving overseas.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.