Advertisement

Families of fallen military service members get free access to national parks

U.S. Army / MGN
U.S. Army / MGN(KALB)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - Starting on Veterans Day, immediate families of military service members who died in the line of duty will receive free admission to national parks and facilities managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced the new benefit for Gold Star Families on Wednesday during an event in Iowa. The free admission offer covers all 2,000 national parks, wildlife refuges and any federal lands spanning about 400 million acres open to the public.

“The Trump Administration is committed to honoring American patriots – the men and women who have served in our armed forces,” he said. “With the utmost respect and gratitude, we are granting veterans and Gold Star Families free access to the iconic and treasured lands they fought to protect starting this Veteran’s Day and every single day thereafter.”

Active duty military service members already receive free admission to facilities managed by the National Parks Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The Gold Star Family offer extends free admission to the next of kin for any military member who dies at war, in an international terrorist attack or while serving overseas.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Zeta now Cat. 2, speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

National

S&P 500 sinks 3.5% as surging virus cases threaten shutdowns

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By STAN CHOE
Stocks of companies that most need the coronavirus to abate for their businesses to get back to normal were slumping to some of the sharpest losses.

Crime

Michigan residents who got false robocall on Aug. 26 will get 'curative’ robocall

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A U.S. District Court judge in New York ordered both of them to transmit a “curative” robocall to everyone who received the earlier versions.

National

2021 Boston Marathon postponed at least until the fall

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Next year’s Boston Marathon has been postponed.

Latest News

National

School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing requirements added for Michigan homes for aged, foster care facilities

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The same testing requirements have been in place since June 15 for skilled nursing facilities and nursing homes.

National

Penalties at Play: Millions of dollars flow to nursing homes from fines they have paid for poor care

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jill Riepenhoff, Daniela Molina, Jamie Grey and Lee Zurik
Every year millions of dollars flow to nursing homes from a fund that is padded with fines collected from long-term care facilities that inspections show have put the health and safety of residents in jeopardy.

National

Penalties at Play

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Money collected from fines paid by nursing homes for serious violations is funding things like popcorn machines, bicycles, and gardens.

National

Kroger pharmacies to offer $25 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.

National

Zeta zeroes in on Gulf with dangerous wind, rain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Another hurricane zeroes in on the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Zeta expected to make landfall Wednesday evening and residents are bracing for high winds and flash flooding.