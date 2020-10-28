Advertisement

Flint basketball star donates funds for ballot drop boxes for city voters

Kyle Kuzma and the National Basketball Players Association gave a combined $10,000
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fresh off his NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, Flint native Kyle Kuzma is stepping up to make sure every vote counts in the city.

Kuzma’s foundation and the National Basketball Players Association recently donated $10,000 to install and secure additional absentee ballot drop boxes in Flint.

There are six ballot drop boxes spread around the city:

  • Flint City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St.
  • Flint Police Station, 210 E. Fifth St.
  • Fire Station 3, 1525 Martin Luther King Ave.
  • Fire Station 5, 3402 Western Road.
  • Fire Station 6, 716 W. Pierson Road.
  • Fire Station 8, 202 E. Atherton Road.

“Kyle Kuzma and the National Basketball Players Association are true community champions,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “I’ve watched him for years and long appreciated his talent, but I have been even more impressed seeing his strong spirit and true commitment to the City of Flint. He is a Flintstone through and through.”

